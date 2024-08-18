Retired ACP booked for ‘insulting modesty’ of a 39-year-old air hostess

Mumbai: The Matunga police on Thursday registered a case against a retired commissioner of Police (ACP) for allegedly insulting the modesty of a 39-year-old woman by saying ‘You are not a woman, you are in between.’ HT Image

The complainant, who is an air hostess, stays in Dadar where the ACP, Madhukar Sankhe, 67, is the secretary of the society. The incident occurred when she approached him to complain about a parking-related problem.

Since June, the society building has been undergoing painting work. Due to the paintwork, a board of the State Bank of India, which has a branch in the building, was kept in the parking slot of the air hostess, making it difficult for her to move her car.

She had complained about it in the past, but the board had not been removed. On August 6, when she questioned Sankhe about it, he allegedly started shouting at her. When she told him that he should talk to a woman properly he said, “You are not a woman, you are in between.” He even spit on the ground looking towards her.

Feeling insulted after the act, since she was travelling abroad, she decided to register a case against the ACP with the Matunga police station. The woman also sent an email to the Mumbai Police portal.

“We registered a case against Sankhe for section 79 (Uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023,” said a police officer.