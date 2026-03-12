Thane: A 64-year-old retired Indian Railways officer from Badlapur was duped of ₹1.56 crore in a “digital arrest” cyber scam, with fraudsters posing as officials from the law enforcement and telecom department and threatening him with arrest. Retiree duped of ₹1.56 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam

Police said the victim received a call from an unknown number on February 12. The caller claimed to be a telecom department officer and alleged that the victim had sent obscene messages to more than 40 women and that hawala money had been routed to his bank accounts.

The caller then connected him to another person posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, who verified his Aadhaar details and pressured him to cooperate.

The fraudsters forced the victim to download the Telegram application and sent forged documents including a fake FIR and an Interpol Red Notice. They allegedly told him the case could be “settled” if he transferred ₹1.56 crore to a purported Reserve Bank of India account for verification.

Fearing arrest and public humiliation, the victim transferred the amount through multiple RTGS transactions, arranging the money by breaking fixed deposits, withdrawing bank savings and selling some gold jewellery, police said.

According to police, the victim was on his way to sell his remaining jewellery to arrange another ₹25 lakh, demanded by the fraudsters, when a friend stopped him and advised him to approach the police. Subsequently, on Sunday, the victim approached police and a case was lodged against the unidentified individuals under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, police said.

The funds were allegedly transferred to a bank account in Nanded linked to a firm in Sambhajinagar, police said. “We have launched an investigation and are tracing the bank account trail to identify and arrest the accused involved in the cyber fraud racket,” said Nitin Patil, Senior police inspector of Badlapur East police station.

Police also said that banks should flag unusually large transactions from pensioners or senior citizens to unknown accounts. “In such cases, bank officials should alert the local police or verify with the account holder whether they may be facing any kind of fraud,” Patil said.