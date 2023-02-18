Rhea Chakraborty case: Court orders six accused to give their voice samples to NCB

Mumbai: Two years after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought to record the voice samples of six accused booked by the agency in connection with the alleged drugs case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a special court in the city has allowed the plea this week.

The accused who are asked to give their voice samples include Anuj Keshwani, Jinendra Jain, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, Sanket Patel, Abbas Lakhani, Zaid Vilatra, Chris Pereira and Karamjeet Singh Anand.

While seeking permission to have their voice samples, the NCB claimed that the agency had recovered voice chats between these accused and therefore, it was necessary to obtain their voice samples in order “to ascertain the nature and extent of their involvement” in purported drug trafficking. The agency had said that “voluntary” statements given by the accused had led them to others involved in the case.

The agency had filed the plea in January 2021, and it was in March 2021, NCB filed chargesheet against a total of 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive producer at Dharma Productions, and others for allegedly being part of the chain of drug distribution.

NCB alleged that Sanket Patel, one of the suspected drug paddlers had claimed that he had delivered contraband (weed) to Pradad at his residence in Andheri on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh. Singh is alleged to be a drug distributor believed to have a local network providing drugs to Bollywood celebrities. Singh is also alleged to have supplied drugs for Rajput whereas Vilatra is accused to have supplied drugs to Rhea’s brother Showik.