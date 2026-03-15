Right swipe or card swipe? How a ‘date scam’ racket duped men, women of ₹15-40k in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have busted a well-organised “date scam” racket that used dating apps to lure victims to specific restaurants, where they were pressured into paying inflated bills ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹40,000. How a dating app ‘date scam’ in Mumbai lured victims to restaurants and forced ₹15k– ₹40k payments (Representative image/Unsplash)

The Saki Naka police on Saturday arrested 10 people allegedly linked to the racket, including restaurant staff and bouncers who were part of the operation.

How the trap was set Investigators say the scam typically began on popular dating apps, where victims would match with profiles of glamorous women. Conversations would start casually and continue for a few days before the woman suggested meeting in person.

One such victim, a corporate professional in his mid-thirties, matched with a glamorous, witty woman whose profile seemed to tick all the right boxes. After chatting for a few days, the two decided to meet for dinner at a bar and restaurant in Bandra.

What followed appeared like a regular date, at least initially.

Expensive orders, sudden disappearance According to the police, once seated at the restaurant, the woman would take charge of ordering food and drinks. Imported tequila, sushi platters and other premium dishes would quickly start piling up on the table.

The victim often had little reason to suspect anything as the evening progressed with drinks and conversation.

But when the bill arrived, the date would excuse herself, usually saying she was stepping away to the washroom, and then disappear.

By the time victims realised what had happened, they were already facing a hefty bill.

In several cases, police say restaurant staff and bouncers would allegedly step in and pressure the victim to immediately settle the amount. Victims were often intimidated into paying bills ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹40,000.

As reported by HT earlier, a corporate professional who faced a ₹40,000 bill eventually approached the police after realising he had been duped. His complaint led investigators to discover that multiple people had fallen prey to the same scheme.

Police lay trap to expose racket With complaints mounting, the police decided to conduct a sting operation. On Saturday, officers used a 37-year-old resident of Khar as a decoy and sent him on a date arranged through the same network.

The meeting was set at Heaven Terrace 72 Cafe, a bar and restaurant in Saki Naka that serves North Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisine.

The operation allegedly exposed a coordinated network involving the women who lured victims, as well as restaurant staff and bouncers who helped enforce payment once the bill arrived. Police suspect the money collected from victims was shared among those involved.

Following the operation, police registered a case against 13 people, including three women. Ten of them have been arrested so far.

Those named in the case include restaurant manager Mayank Katuria, 20, operators Mayur Didole and Nitesh Amadaskar, and bouncer Jatin Kumar, 24.

Police have invoked sections 308 (extortion) and 318 (cheating) of the BNS, along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act in connection with the alleged scam.