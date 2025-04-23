Rijiju urges BJP minority members to promote benefits of amended Waqf law

Mumbai: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a brainstorming session for party lawmakers, office-bearers and minority members regarding the need to raise awareness among Muslims about benefits of the amended Waqf Act. Kiren Rijiju (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, the main speaker at the event, said the amended law allowed Waqf land to be taken away from the clutches of illegal encroachers and returned to poor Muslims.

“Party workers should weed out misconceptions about the law from the minds of people using various forums and media,” he said.

The BJP has been focusing on promoting the amended law among ‘Pasmanda’ or socially backward Muslims, claiming the changes are in favour of poor Muslims and women.

Tuesday’s brainstorming session was attended by Jagdambika Pal, member of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) bill, the party’s national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and various state leaders including the state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Rijiju, while addressing the session, elaborated on the provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and alleged that some entities were opposing the law as they did not want to lose possession of Waqf lands they had encroached upon.

“The amendments made in 2013 by the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government introduced the provision of ‘Waqf By User’, which enabled Waqf boards to take control of more and more land,” he said.

The minister attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her remarks on the amendments led to violence in the state. “Her act and remarks were unconstitutional,” he said.

Rijiju also accused some people of trying to spread misconceptions among Muslims and said party workers should play an active role in foiling such attempts.

The day’s programme included a training session for around 150 Muslim BJP workers, who will travel to various parts of the state to raise awareness about the amended law among Muslims.

“We will hold thousands of mohalla meetings across the state and convince people about the changes being beneficial for them,” said Idris Multani, state head of BJP’s minority cell.

Former MLA joins BJP

Congress leader and former Bhor MLA Sangram Thopate on Tuesday joined the BJP. He attacked the Congress on the occasion, saying he was compelled to leave as his dedication and hard work was never appreciated and he was sidelined though he deserved big posts.

BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the induction of Thopate would help the BJP propagate its ideology among voters in Pune district.