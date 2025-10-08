MUMBAI: A 40-year-old railway employee who stabbed his close friend following a fight over suspicions of an affair with his wife, and later jumped before a local train in a suicide attempt, died of his injuries on Tuesday morning. His friend, the victim of the attack, remains critical. Rlwy worker stabs friend over affair suspicion, jumps before train; dies, friend critical

The deceased, identified as Suresh Raja Devendra, 40, a resident of Sion Koliwada, had allegedly attacked his friend Murugan Angamtutu Devendra, 35, also from the same locality, late on October 2. According to Antop Hill police, Murugan suspected that Suresh was getting close to his wife, which had caused friction between the two.

On the night of the incident, the two met near a Chinese food stall in Sion Koliwada, along with Murugan’s relative Manoj Devendra, 31, to sort out the dispute over drinks. “However, the argument quickly turned heated when the issue of Murugan’s wife came up again,” a police officer said. “When Manoj tried to intervene, Suresh pushed him aside, pulled out a knife and stabbed Murugan several times in the chest and stomach.”

As Murugan collapsed in a pool of blood, Suresh fled the scene. Manoj rushed Murugan to Sion Hospital and informed the police. Based on his complaint, the Antop Hill police registered an offence under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult to cause a provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

A manhunt was launched for Suresh, but within hours, police learnt that he had attempted suicide by jumping before a running local train between GTB Nagar and Wadala Road stations on the Harbour line. He was admitted to Sion Hospital with grievous injuries but succumbed on Tuesday morning.