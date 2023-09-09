Road contractor booked for pothole death in Bhiwandi

Mumbai: A road contractor was booked for the death of a 22-year-old man whose motorcycle fell into a pothole on Bhiwandi-Wada Road. The deceased, Akash Jayaram Jadhav, suffered grievous head injuries and died while undergoing treatment on September 3. HT Image

A case was registered on Thursday against Jijau Construction Road Builder Pvt Limited under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, on August 31, Jadhav and his friend Suraj Henbade were heading on a motorcycle. “The motorcycle fell into a pothole near Palkhane village on Bhiwandi-Wada Road. Jadhav suffered serious head injuries. The bystanders took them to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Jadhav was further referred to Nair Hospital in Mumbai. He died while undergoing treatment on September 3,” an officer from Ganeshpuri police station said.

The complaint filed by the deceased father Jayaram Jadhav, 50, said that his son Akash worked on a garbage transport vehicle in Bhiwandi. “On August 31, my daughter called Akash’s mobile phone when he was not back home and a doctor picked up the call and told her that Akash was admitted to the hospital at Ambadi village in Bhiwandi. Thereafter, we rushed to the spot and found Akash suffered serious injuries and his friend also suffered injuries,” the father said in his complaint.

The complaint said there were big potholes on the Bhiwandi-Wada road and the maintenance work was being done under the Jijau Construction Road Builder Private Limited Pvt Ltd. The construction company did not maintain the road which led to his son’s death, Jadhav said in the FIR.

Dharamraj Sonke, Police Inspector, Ganeshpuri Police Station, “The complainant approached us and lodged a case against Jijau Construction Road Builder Private Limited. No arrest has been made yet. Further investigation is on. “

