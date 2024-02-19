RoRo services from Bhayandar-Vasai to start from February 20

Mumbai: The trial RoRo services between Bhayandar and Vasai will start on Tuesday, and regular services will start on Wednesday. This will be the second RoRo in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the first one being started in Raigad district between Ferry Wharf and Mandwa. The vessel, which can carry 33 cars and 100 passengers, has been given to Suvaranadurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited to operate by the MMB for three months. (HT Photo)

The first ferry service will start from Vasai at 6.45 am and the last at 6.45pm. There will be eight services in a day. Services will be closed from 12.45 to 2.15pm for lunch.

Manik Gursal, chief executive officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, said, “We will start the services on a trial basis and see if there are any gaps. The regular services will start later.’’

The vessel, which can carry 33 cars and 100 passengers, has been given to Suvaranadurg Shipping and Marine Services Private Limited to operate by the MMB for three months.

The same company operates vessels at Rajpuri, Bankot, Dabhale and Jaigad and is an experienced operator.

A bike will be charged ₹60, a rickshaw will be charged ₹100, and a car will be charged ₹180. An adult passenger will be charged ₹30, and a child will be ticketed at ₹15 per journey. These vessels are like the ones used in Goa, but the Government has subsidized the river navigation and travelling in Goa on RoRo is free.

An MMB officer said that this mode of transport can save people from traffic jams and reduce pollution. The officer said that during high tides, the vessel can cross in just ten minutes.