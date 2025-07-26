Row over ‘link’ between Shrikant Shinde, Jharkhand liquor scam accused

Mumbai: The arrest of Amit Salunkhe, whose manpower supply agency Sumeet Facilities is among three firms accused of embezzling ₹450 crore from the Jharkhand excise department, has stirred a row in political circles in Maharashtra. Shrikant Shinde (left) and Eknath Shinde (HT Photo)

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the businessman has links with Shiv Sena MP and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

Sumeet Facilities, which runs over 1,500 emergency ambulances in Maharashtra through the ‘108’ number along with two other firms, had escalated the annual charge for the ambulance service by hundreds of crores and Salunkhe had, in return, donated money to Shinde’s foundation, Raut alleged.

“Amit Salunkhe has close connections with Shrikant Shinde and his firm received the contract to operate ‘108’ ambulances from the state public health department, which is with the Eknath Shinde camp,” said Raut.

On March 15, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the state government had issued an order approving the appointment of Sumeet Facilities as one of three firms for providing emergency ambulance services for 10 years at a yearly cost of ₹807.77 crore. On July 2, 2025, the government had issued another order, approving the monthly charge for June at ₹33.54 crore. The government also allocated 70% of the amount for immediate payment while the remaining 30% was to be paid during final settlement.

“The charge for ambulance services was escalated by hundreds of crores. In return, Salunkhe gave money to the Shrikant Shinde Medical Foundation,” alleged Raut. He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe all matters related to Salunkhe including the tender for providing emergency ambulance services in Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the agreement for running emergency ambulances between the state government and Sumeet Facilities must be suspended.

“The government did not pay any attention to allegations about corruption in the ambulance service contract till Salunkhe was arrested (on Wednesday) by Jharkhand police,” said Pawar. The scam was worth at least ₹6,000-crore as ambulances worth ₹33 lakh were supplied for ₹86 lakh, he alleged.

“We have repeatedly raised our voice about this matter. Soon, we will expose who received how much money,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader and industries minister Uday Samant said Shrikant Shinde had proved his ability by leading a delegation to several countries following Operation Sindoor.

“People of Maharashtra will not believe such baseless allegations by Sanjay Raut,” said Samant.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Deepesh Mhatre said the contract for solid waste management in 7-10 wards of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was awarded to Sumeet Elko, also owned by Amit Salunkhe, owing to his connections with the Shinde family.

“KDMC will pay them ₹85 crore per annum and as the contract is for 10 years, they will earn ₹850 crore,” said Mhatre.

When contacted, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said Raut made baseless allegations on a daily basis without any proof.

“There is no need to respond to his baseless allegations every day,” said Mhatre.

HT reached out to Shrikant Shinde for his comets but did not get a response.