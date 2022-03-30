RTI activist asks BMC not to regularise construction in Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow

Mumbai: RTI activist Santosh Daundkar, who has been filing complaints against union minister Narayan Rane’s Juhu residence Adhish bungalow has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stating that the regularisation proposal of Rane cannot be accepted for a number of reasons, citing lack to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approval and quoting the provisions of Development Control Regulations (DCR) of 1991. Last week, the Bombay high court (HC) had asked the BMC to scrutinise the application of Rane, and see if regularisation can be done.

Daundkar in his letter to the BMC on March 30, 2022, has alleged that the construction of the bungalow in question was not done based on the approval given by the Ministry of Environment and Forest, New Delhi. As per the above approval, only 11.75 metre was permitted but the owner has constructed 32 metres.

The letter states, “There is no provision to grant Floor Space Index (FSI) as being claimed by the owner. Since there is no prior approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the said regularisation proposal cannot be accepted.” The letter further states, “As per the provision of Development Control Regulations, for any approval on construction on a subplot of a layout, the full layout has to be referred to. However, in this case, the owner has not submitted the layout. Without the approval of the layout of the entire plot, no regularisation can be considered at all.”

Further, the letter, a copy of which was also sent by Daundkar to BMC has also been submitted to the MCZMA. Daundkar told HT, “I have written to the concerned parties about not approving the proposal of Adhish Bungalow in Juhu. I hope an appropriate decision will be taken keeping in mind the legality.”

Meanwhile, both Narayan Rane and Nilesh Rane could not be reached for comment. Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s K-west ward under which the bungalow falls, could not give any response.