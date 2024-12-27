MUMBAI: The transport department and RTOs have a steep target ahead of them: to fix high-security registration plates (HSRP) in close to 20 million vehicles in three months. On Thursday, the department held meetings of all RTOs in the state to monitor the progress. RTO to fix high-security registration plates in 20 million vehicles in 3 months

An HSRP is a license plate that helps prevent vehicle-related crimes and thefts. It has advanced security features that make it difficult to counterfeit or tamper with the number plate. Some of its benefits include vehicle identification, as the plate contains a unique identification number and barcode that helps authorities trace stolen vehicles.

The HSRP fittings, which have already begun, are expected to be expedited from January. Earlier this month, the state government announced that by March 31, 2025, all vehicles registered before April 2019 would need to have an HSRP to curb vehicle thefts and bring uniformity to vehicle identity marks.

“Today, we held a meeting with all the RTOs to sensitise them on how to handle citizens who approach them when installation of HSRP begins in a full-fledged manner. We expect the total number of vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 to be between 10.25 million and 10.50 million,” said Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

A senior RTO officer said that if one clicked on the HSRP link on the Maharashtra transport department’s website, it would take the person to the various options. The website also mentions HSRP rates for different types of vehicles. The cost for fitting HSRPs to tractors and two-wheelers will be ₹531, ₹590 for three-wheelers and ₹879 for vehicles of four or more vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks, tankers, tempo and trailers. The price includes 18% GST and the cost of a snap lock on the HSRP.

The transport department has appointed three agencies for installing HSRPs across the state. Each agency needs to set up HSRP embossing and installation centres in its zone based on vehicle numbers. Sources said there would be over 200 such centres across the state, which could increase with the rise in demand. Vehicle owners will have to book an appointment for HSRP installation at least two days in advance, and the agencies are required to have the HSRP plates ready by that time.