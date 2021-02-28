IND USA
CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Dy CM Ajit Pawar addressing media on Budget Assembly Session. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Dy CM Ajit Pawar addressing media on Budget Assembly Session. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Ruling MVA vs Opposition BJP: Maharashtra budgets for a face-off in session

In the backdrop of a bitter tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the budget session of the state legislature beginning Monday is set for face-off
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST

In the backdrop of a bitter tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the budget session of the state legislature beginning Monday is set for face-off.

The stage is set with the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod in connection with a woman’s suicide due to the pressure mounted by the BJP. The two sides are already at loggerheads over various issues, which will be reflected in the 10-day session. The state’s budget will be presented on March 8.

On the eve of the session, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray trained guns on the BJP and the Centre on issues ranging from the goods and services tax (GST) dues to compensation for floods in Maharashtra. The Opposition, meanwhile, has formulated a strategy to target the MVA government on corruption, financial condition of the state, Covid response and agriculture, etc.

Thackeray, while addressing a press conference on Sunday evening, took on the BJP leadership in the state and asked why they were not protesting against fuel prices and demanding pending dues from the Centre. “They have showed agony and rage on electricity bill, but why not the same for petrol, diesel and LPG prices? Why are there no protests? When Modi government came in 2014, the petrol was priced around 71. Now it has crossed 100 in some states. They have increased cess in fuel and this sum goes to the Centre’s kitty and it is not for the states.”

The chief minister said the state is yet to receive compensation for the flooding in Vidarbha and Nisarg Cyclone in 2020. He added the state is yet to get GST dues worth over 29,000 crore. “We are yet to get 29,291 crore towards GST dues. The Nagpur division flooding and June cyclone compensation of 4,720 crore is also pending.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged there was corruption in Covid management, IPS and IAS transfers, etc. Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena skipped Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s birth anniversary following pressure from the Congress. “The CM did not offer tribute to Savarkar. They didn’t say a word on Twitter,” he said.

“First, they should understand which is Savarkar’s death anniversary and which is his birth anniversary. The ones who don’t know this difference are levelling allegations against us, this is laughable,” Thackeray said, in response, adding, “Merely levelling allegations without any proof has become a trend. They said there was corruption in Covid management. The Dharavi model has been lauded across the world, but they are making fun of our Covid warriors by doing this, even as they felicitate them. I have never seen such a two-faced Opposition party,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray also said the BJP leadership in Maharashtra should take up the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute with the Centre and Karnataka government. Fadnavis on Sunday said the Opposition is united with the government on the issue.

“If they are indeed with us, they should take up the issue with the Centre and in Karnataka, where there is a BJP government. In the past five years [between 2014 and 2019], when they were in power in the Centre and state, why didn’t they solve this matter? Today, the state government has taken an aggressive stance to solve it. If we come together, we can give justice to people from the border areas,” Thackeray said.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours and police also secured strong evidence.
The accused was arrested within 24 hours and police also secured strong evidence.
mumbai news

Man arrested for stabbing relative to death in Colaba

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Colaba police arrested a 38-year-old man within 24 hours after he allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man at Sassoon Dock, Colaba
Flight movement and operations were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
Flight movement and operations were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Covid impact: A year on, passengers yet to get refund from airlines

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:07 AM IST
As per DGCA’s monthly traffic report, refund-related issues continue to comprise a major chunk of complaints this year. HT spoke to passengers who were affected similarly, some of whom have more than 50,000 with the airlines with no certainty of refund.
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
mumbai news

What to keep in mind while investing in real estate

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 AM IST
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” said author Mark Twain
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In the backdrop of a bitter tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the budget session of the state legislature beginning Monday is set for face-off
Nana Patole. (HT PHOTO)
Nana Patole. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

We will protest against actors, push for electricity bill waiver: Maharashtra Congress chief

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:42 PM IST
In an interview with Hindustan Times, newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says his party was determined to give waiver from inflated power bills, free electricity to the small consumers and have state’s own farm law to negate central laws
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: FIR against ex-member of bank panel quashed

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently quashed and set aside the first information report (FIR) registered against a former managing committee member of a cooperative bank in Nagpur after it was informed that the loss that the member had caused to the bank by disbursing loans without security, had occurred before the Maharashtra Protection of Investors Deposit (MPID) Act, 1999 came into force
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man held for abusing and attacking actor

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly abusing and attacking a Marathi actor and wife of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer
The rise in temperature in Mumbai city was in line with IMD’s forecast for the day. (HT FILE PHOTO).
The rise in temperature in Mumbai city was in line with IMD's forecast for the day. (HT FILE PHOTO).
mumbai news

Mumbai’s temperature rises to match season's highest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season’s highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21.
According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.(AFP)
According to the Centre, the six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat contributed to 86.37 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.(AFP)
mumbai news

Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
This rise is being called the second wave of infections in the state and has brought about fresh restrictions as well as extended lockdowns in areas including Amravati, Akola, Akot and Murjitnagar.
Police officers maintain vigil at Marine Drive during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police officers maintain vigil at Marine Drive during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
mumbai news

Beware of online pitfalls, Mumbai cops' advisory tells people

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Accounts being operated by minors must be checked by their parents or guardians to ensure nothing is amiss in their conduct that could make them prey to online predators, an official said.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
mumbai news

MVA govt made strategy for no debate on performance, says Fadnavis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Fadnavis claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government is "directionless" and has failed on all fronts.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod. (HT File photo)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod. (HT File photo)
mumbai news

What made Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod resign?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Rathod, 50, is a four-time Shiv Sena legislator from Digras assembly constituency in the state’s Yavatmal district.
The show of strength by Sanjay Rathod at the Poharadevi temple in Washim tilted the balance against the Sena leader, said party leaders.
The show of strength by Sanjay Rathod at the Poharadevi temple in Washim tilted the balance against the Sena leader, said party leaders.
mumbai news

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod hands over resignation to Uddhav Thackeray

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • The BJP has alleged that the deceased woman was in a relationship with Rathod and he should be booked in the case.
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI. (ANI Photo)
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Ambani bomb scare: Vehicle used by suspects identified

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Police officials in the crime branch said the car was last seen on the Bhiwandi-Nashik highway. The police are now scouring nearby villages for clues and more details. On February 25 afternoon, a Scorpio car was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, about 600 metres away from the Ambani residence.
The renovated Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
The renovated Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Despite renovation, Thane stadium still not the ideal sports ground

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Three years since the Dadoji Konddev Stadium has been shut for renovation, sportspersons from Thane and nearby cities are left without a proper place to practice
