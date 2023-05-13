Firm booked for using Sachin Tendulkar’s pics to sell fat-burning spray

MUMBAI: The cyber police in Bandra Kurla Complex have registered a case against unknown persons for using Sachin Tendulkar’s name and images in the advertising of products like fat-burning spray, fat melting patch, belly burner oil among other items without his authorisation. HT Image

The police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the cricketer’s personal assistant, Ramesh Pardhe, who claimed that a company had also floated a website named after Tendulkar to sell their products and used his name and photographs to promote their products.

In his statement to the police, Pardhe said that he first came across an advertisement of the product featuring the cricketer on Facebook on May 5. “Not only did the advertisement for the belly burner oil feature Tendulkar’s picture, but it also said it was ‘recommended by Sachin Tendulkar,’ he said. The link to the ad took me to the website of the company called Shyla Health. I also checked the Instagram account of the company,” he told the police.

Pardhe added that on Instagram, he found that the advertisement was also accompanied by an audio mimicking Tendulkar’s voice that made it sound like he was promoting the product. When he scrolled through the product list on the website of the company, the cricketer’s image was used along with the description of the fat-melting spray.

Further internet search of the product led Pardhe to another website owned by the same company which too advertised various products claiming they are all recommended by the former cricketer. He said that the advertisements he saw said buyers would get a T-shirt autographed by the cricketer etc.

When HT looked at the website, we found that the logo and the landing page had images of Tendulkar. In their ‘About us’ section, they even go on to claim that their team of experts “includes Sachin.” They also have a referral program named ‘Sachin Health Affiliate Program.’ All the products displayed on the website have an image of Tendulkar on their product description pages.

“As Sachin is not associated in any way with the products, the company is not only misusing his brand but also cheating their own customers,” said deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Balsing Rajput. He said investigations are going on to track down the people associated with the company.

The accused have been booked for cheating, forgery and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and of the Information Technology Act.