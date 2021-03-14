IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sachin Vaze arrested by NIA in Ambani threat case: What we know so far
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze arrested by NIA in Ambani threat case: What we know so far

Sachin Vaze led the investigation in the Mukesh Ambani security threat case before it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mumbai Police, and then the NIA.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Sachin Vaze, an assistant police inspector at the centre of the industrialist Mukesh Ambani security threat case, was on Saturday arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the alleged conspiracy to plant an explosive-laden vehicle near the billionaire’s home in Mumbai, a top official said.

Vaze, who was the lead investigator in the case before it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mumbai Police, and then the NIA, was arrested by the central agency at 11:50pm on Saturday after being questioned for nearly 12 hours.

Here’s what we know about the case so far:

1. A sports utility vehicle laden with 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening letter was found parked near Ambani’s residence on February 25. There was, however, no other assembled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or timer in the vehicle.

2. A Telegram channel was created by “jaishulhind” [Jaish-ul-Hind] on February 26 and a message claiming responsibility for parking the vehicle outside Antilia, where Ambani lives with his family, was posted from that channel.

3. On Saturday, a special cell team of the Delhi Police interrogated Tehsin Akhtar, who is known to be the last chief of the now dormant homegrown terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), as two smartphones were recovered from his barrack in Tihar Jail. One of these phones was reportedly used to send out the message that claimed responsibility for the explosives found outside the industrialist’s house last month.

4. A 48-year-old auto parts dealer in Thane, Mansukh Hiran, claimed the SUV was his and told the police that it was stolen from the Vikhroli area a week before it was found outside Ambani's house. He was found dead in a creek on the outskirts of Mumbai.

5. Hiran’s widow Vimla named Waze in her statement to the police. She said she suspected the 49-year-old police officer’s role in the matter. She told the investigators the SUV belonged to one Dr Peter Newton, who was known to her husband.

6. The Scorpio was with the Hirans for the past three years and was lent to Waze in November 2020. The vehicle was dropped off by the police official’s driver at Hiran’s shop in Thane on February 5 this year. It has been alleged that Vaze was also forcing Hiran to take responsibility for the case and surrender to the police.

7. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reportedly intervened as Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray did not want to take action against the police officer, who had once quit the service and joined the Shiv Sena.

8. Vaze applied for an anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday, which was rejected by the judge. The court set March 19 as the next date of hearing.

9. The NIA recorded Vaze’s statement to find out the sequence of events as he was initially heading the investigation and also for his connection with Mansukh Hiran who was linked to the vehicle. The Mumbai Police officer went to the central agency’s office a little after 11am and was questioned for nearly 12 hours, before being arrested at 11:50pm.

10. “Sachin Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25,” a top NIA official told HT, adding that he confessed to his role in the entire episode but refused to share more details at this stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani mumbai police
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze leaves from the Police Commissionerate in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze leaves from the Police Commissionerate in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

NIA to present Sachin Vaze, held in Ambani case, before court to seek custody

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Sachin Vaze, an assistant police inspector, was arrested late on Saturday by the NIA at their Mumbai office after he allegedly confessed to his role in the Ambani security threat case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze arrested by NIA in Ambani threat case: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Sachin Vaze led the investigation in the Mukesh Ambani security threat case before it was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Mumbai Police, and then the NIA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Vaze was the lead investigator in the explosives case before it was transferred to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later to the NIA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday(PTI)
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai cop, who probed Ambani security scare case, was involved; arrested: NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Sachin Vaze was placed under arrest minutes before Saturday midnight by a NIA team led by Inspector General (IG) Anil Shukla at the agency’s Mumbai office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze (Sourced Photo)
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze (Sourced Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested for bomb found outside Ambani house: NIA

Reported by Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:13 AM IST
According to Mansukh Hiran’s widow Vimla Hiran, Vaze, who knew her husband well, was forcing her husband to get arrested in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, and Pune-Kochi routes. (AP)
There will be new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, and Pune-Kochi routes. (AP)
mumbai news

SpiceJet announces 66 new non-stop domestic flights

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Saturday announced 66 new domestic flights, including five additional non-stop from Pune to Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Varanasi from March 28 to meet the increasing demand for air travel from smaller cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The deficit for the 2021-22 academic year stands at 78.53 crore, compared to 66.8 crore from the previous academic year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (HT FILE)
BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
BJP MLA and Mumbai city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday told Hindustan Times, “I do not have anything to do with the matter. I have clarified everything on my Twitter.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The railway authorities have provided openings in the wood structures that allow natural light and air to enter the suburban concourse area of the terminus.
The railway authorities have provided openings in the wood structures that allow natural light and air to enter the suburban concourse area of the terminus.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Restoration work of CSMT almost complete, says Central Railway

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Visitors and passengers travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be able to get a glimpse of the buildings in its old glory
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Malwani ISIS module: Rizwan Ahmed seeks bail, cites order in Areeb Majeed’s case

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Rizwan Ahmed, who has been accused of radicalising local youth from Malwani to join militant group Islamic State (ISIS), has applied for bail in the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court citing the Bombay high court’s order granting bail to Areeb Majeed, a purported ISIS recruit from Kalyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Reflection of rival’s info in search results not grounds for trademark infringement: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:51 PM IST
A single judge bench of justice Prithviraj Chavan dismissed an appeal filed by Sharmilee Kapur who challenged refusal of temporary injunction in a trademark infringement suit filed by her against Kiran Bharekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Shiv Sena on Saturday warned of ‘consequences’ after activists of an outfit allegedly attacked Shiv Sena office in Belgaum in Karnataka and damaged the vehicle of its local leader on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Catering company, 4 directors booked for 18-crore VAT default

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
MRA Marg police has booked Fort-based Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Ltd for allegedly defaulting in payment of 18 crore Value Added Tax (VAT). The case was filed based on a complaint by Maharashtra tax department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

MCOCA court refuses to stay release of movie Mumbai Saga

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court on Friday refused to stay the scheduled release of the movie ‘Mumbai Saga’, allegedly based on the life of Ravi Mallesh Bora, known in Mumbai underworld as gangster DK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress spokepersonSachin Sawant
Congress spokepersonSachin Sawant
mumbai news

Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government did not pay heed to the alarm by deceased Dadra and Nagara Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, and it resulted in his suicide
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP