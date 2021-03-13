Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19
- API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
The interim bail application of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was rejected by a Thane court which indicated another later date for investigation officers to present their findings. Vaze had applied for anticipatory bail in the Thane court although he didn't appear for the hearing. The court has given March 19 as the next date of hearing.
A lawyer from the Thane court said, “The interim application was initially rejected by the sessions court on Friday after arguments of both parties. On the next date the investigation officer will have to provide further details in the case to support the argument. Later, the applicant can approach the high court if his application gets rejected here.”
Vaze’s lawyer and the Public prosecutor refused to speak on the matter.
API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
On February 25, an SUV with loose sticks of gelatin was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. It was traced to an auto parts businessman based in Thane, but on March 5, his body washed up ashore in a creek on the outskirts of Mumbai.
The deceased’s widow Vimla Hiran mentioned in her statement given to the police that she had doubts regarding Sachin Vaze’s role in the matter. Vimla told the investigators that the vehicle belonged to a certain Dr Peter Newton who was known to her deceased husband. The Scorpio, however, was in possession of the Hirans for the past three years. Hiran, who knew Vaze well, lent him the Scorpio in November 2020. Vaze’s driver dropped off the car at Hiran’s shop in Thane, on February 5, 2021. It has been alleged that Vaze was also forcing Hiran to take the blame and surrender to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19
- API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses
- Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO
- He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox