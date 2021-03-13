Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19

The interim bail application of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was rejected by a Thane court which indicated another later date for investigation officers to present their findings. Vaze had applied for anticipatory bail in the Thane court although he didn't appear for the hearing. The court has given March 19 as the next date of hearing.

A lawyer from the Thane court said, “The interim application was initially rejected by the sessions court on Friday after arguments of both parties. On the next date the investigation officer will have to provide further details in the case to support the argument. Later, the applicant can approach the high court if his application gets rejected here.”

Vaze’s lawyer and the Public prosecutor refused to speak on the matter.

API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.

On February 25, an SUV with loose sticks of gelatin was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. It was traced to an auto parts businessman based in Thane, but on March 5, his body washed up ashore in a creek on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The deceased’s widow Vimla Hiran mentioned in her statement given to the police that she had doubts regarding Sachin Vaze’s role in the matter. Vimla told the investigators that the vehicle belonged to a certain Dr Peter Newton who was known to her deceased husband. The Scorpio, however, was in possession of the Hirans for the past three years. Hiran, who knew Vaze well, lent him the Scorpio in November 2020. Vaze’s driver dropped off the car at Hiran’s shop in Thane, on February 5, 2021. It has been alleged that Vaze was also forcing Hiran to take the blame and surrender to the police.

