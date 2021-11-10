Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law demands FIR against Nawab Malik

Hridaya Banerjee, also known as Harshada Dinanath Redkar, sister-in-law of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, submitted a letter at Mumbai’s Goregaon police station on Tuesday demanding that an FIR should be filed against political analyst Nishant Verma and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for criminal intimidation.

In the letter, Banerjee wrote she was shocked to learn that her name was doing rounds on social media in connection with her alleged involvement in a case of trafficking and possession of drugs in 2008.

While the website of e-court services shows Banerjee - referred to as Redkar - as an accused under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a press release issued by the police in 2007 said she and two others were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Banerjee said Verma and Malik repeatedly tweeted about her alleged involvement in the case in an effort to intimidate her brother-in-law Sameer Wankhede for his role in the drugs bust controversy involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede father’s suit an attempt to hide illegalities: Nawab Malik to high court

Banerjee addressed her letter to the senior police inspector of the Goregaon police station, demanding that the accused should be booked under sections 354, 354 (d), 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

Officers at the Goregaon police station confirmed receiving Banerjee’s letter and are investigating the matter.

On Monday, Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede shot a complaint letter to Oshiwara police, seeking to register an FIR against Malik under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for making “false and derogatory” remarks against him and his family members.