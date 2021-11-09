Sameer Wankhede father’s suit an attempt to hide illegalities: Nawab Malik to high court

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik told the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that Dnyandev Wankhede’s defamation suit against him was an attempt to cover up the illegal activities Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and was an attempt to curtail Malik’s “freedom of expression”.

Malik submitted an affidavit in the HC in response to the defamation suit filed by Dhyandev Wankhede, seeking damages to the tune of ₹1.25 crore and also an order restraining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from making any false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family that would defame or harm their reputation.

Malik’s affidavit stated that none of the statements made by him was incorrect and that the evidence produced by him has helped the government machinery take corrective steps against Sameer Wankhede. Malik’s response said that Dnyandev distorted facts to get a favourable order.

In the past month, Malik has made a series of allegations against Wankhede who conducted a raid on a cruise ship on October 2, following which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan (23) was arrested. Wankhede had also arrested Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan, in January, in a case that Malik claims in a false one. Malik has called the cruise ship raid “fake” and accused Wankhede and others of plotting to “kidnap" Aryan with the aim of extorting money. Last month, Malik also accused Wankhede of forging a caste certificate to get a position in the Indian Revenue Service, and said that the Wankhedes were Muslim.

Dnyandev and Wankhede have refuted all claims made by Malik.

“The plaintiff (Dnyandev) has made big hue and cry when the Defendant has produced this birth certificate, thereby alleging that his name is not Dawood and he nor his son, are Muslim by religion. I say that the said certificate is issued by the MCGM [civic body]. I say that if the said birth certificate issued by the MCGM is false, then it is for the Plaintiff or said Sameer Wankhede to take corrective steps and purse it with MCGM. It is pertinent to note here that if according to the Plaintiff said birth certificate is false, then the Plaintiff should have produced the correct birth certificate. The Plaintiff, till date, have not produced any other birth certificate to contradict the birth certificate produced by the Defendant, which falsifies the Plaintiff’s case to great extent.”

“The plaintiff, by filing the present suit, is trying to curtail the freedom of expression granted to the defendant under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, which the defendant uses for public good,” Malik’s affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in the defamation suit which was heard by the single judge vacation bench of justice Madhav Jamdar on Monday. The suit had sought interim relief in the form of an injunction which would restrain Malik from posting statements and comments that were defamatory in nature against the Wankhede family. After hearing the suit the bench had directed Malik to file a response within a day and posted hearing to Wednesday November 10.

The affidavit concludes stating that, “The present suit is nothing but an attempt to cover up the illegalities committed by the Plaintiff’s son and the same should be dismissed.”