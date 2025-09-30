Mumbai: MLA Sana Malik Shaikh on Monday wrote to the BMC’s municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, objecting to a 500-kg animal incinerator in the Deonar abattoir. Already burdened with the side effects of the Deonar landfill, the residents fear that the incinerator would worsen the region’s existing health hazards. Sana Malik Shaikh supports Deonar residents in opposition to animal incinerator

“It is the pollution that the residents are fearful of, considering the grave health situation of local citizens. Residents have been continuously exposed to toxic air and a large number are afflicted with tuberculosis, cancer, chronic respiratory illnesses and other life-threatening diseases,” said Shaikh.

Imran Malik, a resident of the area, said, “The chimney of the incinerator, which is in the abattoir and right in front of Panchsheel Cooperative Housing Society. Due to opposition from residents, the establishment is not being allowed to function. There is no more than a 50-meter distance from the homes. Our area is already burdened with poor health, contributing to the lowest life expectancy. To add to this, the BMC chose our area to construct a 500kg animal and pet incinerator, while choosing to build 50kg incinerators elsewhere in Malad and Mahalaxmi.”

Shaikh had already raised the issue during the recent monsoon session. Last week, she met the BMC officials of the abattoir, following up with a letter on Monday.

Parallely, the BMC is on the lookout for private players to carry out the long-promised modernisation of the Deonar Abattoir on a PPP basis to ramp up the facilities’ slaughtering capacities from 100 buffaloes to 10,000 goats/sheep, 500 pigs, and 250,000 poultry birds per day, keeping in mind the growing demand. An official from the abattoir said that proceedings are still in the early stages.