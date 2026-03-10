Sanitation worker killed over waste disposal dispute, wife dies by suicide

Thane: A 35-year-old sanitation worker was killed in Ulhasnagar on Monday allegedly by a resident of camp number 22 with whom the worker had had several altercations regarding improper garbage disposal. On Monday morning too, an argument broke out between the deceased and 32-year-old Durgesh Gupta which quickly escalated into a physical assault and ended with Gupta stabbing the worker multiple times with a kitchen knife, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

“The accused and the deceased had been fighting over improper disposal of waste by the accused. They had engaged in scuffles in the past as well. We have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway,” Shankar Awtade, senior police inspector at the Central police station, Ulhasnagar, told Hindustan Times.

Hours after learning of the worker’s death, his 30-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind two young children.

According to the police, the deceased was a contractual worker with Konark Infrastructure, an agency responsible for garbage collection and management for the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. A native of Jalgaon, he had moved to Ulhasnagar around a decade ago and had two children from his first wife, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. He remarried later and the two children lived with him and his wife.

While the deceased collected garbage from camp number 22, he often had altercations with Gupta, an electronics mechanic, who dumped unsegregated waste outside his house, police said.

“Gupta would also leave garbage at multiple locations other than the designated spot, and he refused to segregate wet and dry waste despite repeated pleas from the worker,” an officer working on the case told HT.

On Monday morning, an argument broke out between the deceased and Gupta over the latter leaving unsegregated waste in multiple plastic bins. The argument soon turned into a physical fight, and Gupta, in a fit of rage, brought a knife from his kitchen and stabbed the worker multiple times in his stomach, investigators said.

“When the worker tried to flee, Gupta overpowered him. Locals eventually intervened, rescued the profusely-bleeding worker and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer quoted earlier said.

Hours later, his deeply-distressed wife allegedly died by suicide, the officer mentioned.

After videos of the incident were shared widely on social media, sanitation workers employed by Konark Infrastructure called for “stop work”, demanding strict action against the accused and safer working conditions.