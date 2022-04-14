Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. The statement came after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was granted anticipatory bail in connection with the INS Vikrant fund misappropriation case.

Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.

Two days after the Mumbai sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, the Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Somaiya in connection with the cheating case registered against him and his son Neil for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving INS Vikrant from being scrapped and converting India’s first aircraft carrier into a museum.

Stating that the people are sceptical about the circumstances under which the accused got bail, Raut said that it is clear that “the people of a certain ideology are in the judiciary.”

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, “I am seeing a trend for the past few months that leaders from a particular political party get relief and security [from the courts]. This is a serious thing that is happening in Maharashtra. Why are the leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi not getting such relief?”

He further said that the Constitution put together by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar--whose 131st birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday--must remain “alive in the law and judiciary” of the country.

“We bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar daily and pray that the constitution that he gave us must remain alive in law and judiciary in the country. The state of the judiciary in this country has become an issue that we have to remember Babasaheb Ambedkar at every step,” he said.

Raut slammed Somaiya saying, “Whether is a scam of ₹58 or ₹58 crore, it is misappropriation of funds. Had Babasaheb Ambedkar been there today, he would have shed a tear at this.”

Responding, Somaiya asked Raut where did he get the figure of ₹58 crore from. “Where did he get the figure of ₹58 crore. Uddhav Thackeray’s spokesperson took a press conference and made an allegation. The next day the police registers an FIR for cheating mentioning ₹58 crore. I am asking for evidence for the past 10 days,” Somaiya told reporters.

On Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statements on its agenda for an “Akhand Hindustan” (undivided India) in the next 15 years, Raut said that the BJP should first ensure ‘ghar wapasi’ of Kashmiri Pandits.

Raut said, “The BJP has sought votes on this issue for many years now. First, take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, then Pakistan and Afghanistan. But before that, award the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar because he came up with the idea of Akhand Hindustan. Also, ensure that Kashmiri Pandits return to their home in the Valley.” He further said that they must achieve their goal in 2 years and not in 15 years.