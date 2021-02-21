Sanpada school cancels offline classes as Navi Mumbai civic body steps in
A private school in Sanpada cancelled its offline classes on Saturday after the intervention of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).
Several parents of the known chain of schools in Sanpada had approached the school seeking withdrawal of its decision to start offline classes and examinations for Class 9 and 10. Parents claimed that it was not possible for the students to reach with no transport available along with other difficulties. While some of the parents reached out to the school via email, some tried meeting the principal on Saturday with no response from the administration, the parents claimed.
“The pandemic is still there. Sending children to school is a risk. Moreover, there is no transportation provided. The parents are working, so how will children go to school?” a parent who did not wish to be named said.
The offline classes for Class 10 started on February 16 and for Class 9 on February 17. The exams are scheduled in March.
“Very few students who stay nearby attended the offline classes while the rest of them missed it. When the offline school was conducted, there was no online school, so the ones who did not attend missed the lectures,” the parent added.
After various complaints, NMMC education department contacted the principal of the school and informed them that they are not allowed to conduct physical classes. After NMMC intervened on Saturday, the school sent a message to the parents stating that the physical classes have been cancelled, however there was still no clarity about the exams.
“We have conveyed the message that the school cannot conduct classes or call the students to school as it is still not permitted. The principal has been asked to meet us on Monday, wherein we convey the same face to face,” deputy municipal commissioner, Yogesh Kaduskar, said.
The principal remained unavailable for comment when contacted.
