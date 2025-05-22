Saurabh Katiyar appointed Mumbai suburban collector

Mumbai: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2016 batch Saurabh Katiyar was on Wednesday appointed collector of Mumbai suburban district in the latest round of bureaucratic reshuffle in the state. Rajendra Kshirsagar, the present Mumbai suburban collector, is due to retire on May 31. Saurabh Katiyar

Katiyar is currently the collector of Amravati and his place will be taken by Ashish Yerekar, a 2018 batch IAS officer who is presently chief executive officer of the Ahilyanagar Zilla Parishad.

Naval Kishor Ram, a 2008 IAS officer, has been named commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as the incumbent commisioner, Rajendra Bhosale, is due to retire on May 31. Ram had worked earlier in the Prime Minister’s Office as a director.

Sheetal Teli-Ugale, a 2009 batch officer, has been posted as commissioner, sports and youth, Pune. JS Papalkar, currently collector of Dhule, has been posted as divisional commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division.

Bhagyashree Vispute, currently chief administrative officer of Cidco, been posted as collector of Dhule, while Anand Bhandari has been named chief executive officer of the Ahilyanagar Zilla Parishad.

Although Thane collector Ashok Shingare is also due for retirement on May 31, the state government has not named his replacement. Sources said a decision on the same will be taken by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in consultation with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the guardian minister of Thane.