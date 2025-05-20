MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted a four-week status quo on the proposed demolition of the Hazrat Sayyed Bale Shah Peer Dargah in Mira Bhayandar, effectively putting the Maharashtra government’s plans on hold. The interim relief comes after the trust managing the religious site approached the apex court, alleging a violation of due legal process. SC halts demolition of century-old dargah in Mira Bhayandar for four weeks

Located in Uttan, Thane district, the Dargah is a century-old structure spread over an area of 50 by 50 feet. The premises also house a wazukhana—an ablution pond measuring 14 by 60 feet—used by worshippers for ritual purification. The site is managed by the Balepeer Shah Charitable Trust, based in Bhayandar West, which oversees its upkeep and religious activities.

The trust claims that the structure has stood peacefully for over 100 years without facing any objections or interference from authorities or residents. On 10 October 2022, the trust formally applied to the District Collector and District Magistrate, Thane, to have its name recorded as the lawful occupier of the property.

Following a field inquiry, the Circle Officer of Bhayandar submitted a report on 23 January 2023 affirming the trust’s legitimacy and recommending that it be entered in the revenue records. However, the Additional Tahsildar rejected the application on 2 February 2024, citing a lack of sufficient documentary proof for regularisation.

Tensions escalated after a video surfaced on March 21, 2025, featuring Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, in which they claimed that a portion of the Dargah land was encroached upon and would be cleared by 20 May 2025. Acting on this, a demolition notice was sent to the trust on 15 May 2025 by the Senior Police Inspector of Uttan Sagari Police Station, under the Mira Bhayandar and Vasai Virar Commissionerate.

The trust has alleged that the authorities are creating a hostile and coercive environment, threatening to dispose of the property without following the established legal process. In response, the trust moved the Bombay High Court on 15 and 16 May, seeking an urgent stay on the demolition, but the plea was dismissed on grounds of “no urgency”.

Subsequently, the trust approached the Supreme Court on 16 May through advocate Prashant Pandey, filing a writ petition challenging the high court’s decision and seeking directions to the state government to adhere to due process.

The petition cited a government resolution dated 5 May 2011, which outlines a structured process for the eviction, relocation, or regularisation of unauthorised religious structures. The resolution mandates a case-wise review, categorisation of structures, publication of proposed action plans for public objections, and final decisions thereafter—a procedure the trust claims has not been followed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice of India CJI BR Gavai and Justice A G Masih issued notice to the Maharashtra government and ordered a status quo to be maintained. “List after four weeks. Dasti permitted. Serve to the standing counsel of Maharashtra. Till the next date, there shall be status quo,” the court said.

The matter will now be heard after four weeks.