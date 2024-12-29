Science academia loses a visionary physicist and an educationist 

MUMBAI: Prof H C Pradhan, a distinguished physicist and educationist, passed away on December 26 at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. His immense contribution to education, research, and science communication have left an enduring legacy. Mumbai...25th June 2011... Professor Hemachandra Pradhan, Centre Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mankhurd, Mumbai (Hindustan Times)

Prof Pradhan, who retired in July 2011 as senior professor and centre director of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), had a distinguished academic record. Topping the University of Mumbai in both his BSc (1965) and MSc (1967) examinations, he earned his doctorate in theoretical nuclear physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1971. After completing postdoctoral fellowships at McMaster University and the University of Wisconsin, he returned to India to pursue his passion for teaching.

Prof Pradhan began his teaching career at Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai. In 1988, he joined HBCSE, going on to become Dean of Faculty (1999-2008) and subsequently Centre Director (2008-2011). He was instrumental in the institute’s growth, both in research and outreach. Prof Pradhan’s research spanned nuclear physics, physics, mathematics and science education. He focused on areas such as students’ misconceptions in physics and mathematics, laboratory development, and capacity-building for undergraduate physics students.

Notably, he was the teacher leader of India’s first-ever participation in the International Physics Olympiad in Iceland (1998) and chaired the National Steering Committee for Science and Astronomy Olympiads from 2008 to 2011.

Beyond research and teaching, Prof Pradhan was a prolific author, editor and speaker. He wrote/edited over 30 books and contributed to textbooks for NCERT, IGNOU, and YCMOU. His award-winning works in Marathi include more than 100 pop-science articles, reflecting his commitment to making science accessible to all. On radio, he has delivered over 100 talks on education and science.

Prof Pradhan’s contributions to the Marathi Vishwa Kosh (encyclopaedia) are particularly noteworthy. As principal editor of the Junior Encyclopaedia in Science and Technology, he ensured the dissemination of knowledge to young learners. He also oversaw the completion of the Kumar Vishwa Kosh, a four-part series with 1,025 articles on biology and the environment, a project he described as a deeply fulfilling milestone.

Prof Pradhan was more than a scholar; he was a compassionate mentor and a true visionary. His humility, kindness and dedication to education touched countless lives. In his passing, the academic world has lost a guiding star.

The writer is the principal of Sathaye College, Mumbai, and a physics scholar