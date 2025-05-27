MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old scooterist in connection with the fatal stabbing of a second-hand car dealer during a road rage incident on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Ghatkopar on Sunday afternoon. Scooterist who killed car dealer in road rage on EEH arrested

The accused, identified as Suraj Jaiswal, a resident of Vikhroli, was traced and apprehended based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, officials said. According to investigators, Jaiswal allegedly stabbed Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh, 38, during a confrontation over overtaking.

Jaiswal, who works in the local dairy supply business, was riding an Activa scooter with a female friend as pillion. The altercation occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm near the EEH flyover, where both vehicles reportedly stopped following a verbal exchange. Police said Shaikh stepped out of his vehicle to confront Jaiswal, at which point the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Shaikh’s friend, who was travelling with him, alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured Jaiswal fleeing the scene towards Sion. Based on the scooter’s registration number seen in the footage, officers tracked and arrested him. The Pant Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are continuing further investigations.

Shaikh, a resident of Park Site in Vikhroli, is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.