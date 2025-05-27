Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scooterist who killed car dealer in road rage on EEH arrested

ByManish Kumar Pathak
May 27, 2025 09:50 AM IST

CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured Jaiswal fleeing the scene towards Sion. Based on the scooter’s registration number seen in the footage, officers tracked and arrested him. The Pant Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are continuing further investigations

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old scooterist in connection with the fatal stabbing of a second-hand car dealer during a road rage incident on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Ghatkopar on Sunday afternoon.

Scooterist who killed car dealer in road rage on EEH arrested
Scooterist who killed car dealer in road rage on EEH arrested

The accused, identified as Suraj Jaiswal, a resident of Vikhroli, was traced and apprehended based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, officials said. According to investigators, Jaiswal allegedly stabbed Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh, 38, during a confrontation over overtaking.

Jaiswal, who works in the local dairy supply business, was riding an Activa scooter with a female friend as pillion. The altercation occurred between 2 pm and 3 pm near the EEH flyover, where both vehicles reportedly stopped following a verbal exchange. Police said Shaikh stepped out of his vehicle to confront Jaiswal, at which point the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Shaikh’s friend, who was travelling with him, alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured Jaiswal fleeing the scene towards Sion. Based on the scooter’s registration number seen in the footage, officers tracked and arrested him. The Pant Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are continuing further investigations.

Shaikh, a resident of Park Site in Vikhroli, is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Scooterist who killed car dealer in road rage on EEH arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On