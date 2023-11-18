Search on for controllers of gold smuggling syndicate

MUMBAI: Various zonal units of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), including the one in Mumbai, are working in coordination to nab the main controllers of an international gold smuggling syndicate that has allegedly brought in around 45.4 kg of gold worth over ₹27.5 crore since October. HT Image

DRI’s units had seized smuggled gold weighing 45.4 kg during two of its operations in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in October and November this year. The operations led to the arrest of 16 alleged members of the syndicate, but they were suspected to be carriers and coordinators and not the main controllers, sources said.

“In the ongoing investigation, more pieces of evidence are being gathered and the same needs to be investigated. Key members of the syndicate are yet to be apprehended and the department is trying hard to get hold of them,” a source said. The agency is looking for the members who were responsible for decisions related to the purchase, smuggling and sale of the smuggled gold, which got intercepted, sources said.

The syndicate under DRI scanner allegedly smuggled gold into India via the country’s international border with Bangladesh and then further diverted the same to cities including Mumbai, Nagpur, Varanasi, using land/ rail routes, agency sources said. One of the arrested accused had revealed that he had received some of the smuggled gold from an unidentified person at Buxar in Bihar.

On November 2, the agency seized 13.7 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold worth ₹8.5 crore, including 5 kg in Pune, in a pan-India operation. The agency also arrested five accused persons, including three in Mumbai, who are alleged of being operatives of the smuggling syndicate.

DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two individuals allegedly carrying smuggled gold by bus near Pune on October 30 and recovered 5 kg of gold from their possession. The DRI team later searched the residence of the duo’s alleged handler in Sangli and learnt that two more carriers were in transit, carrying smuggled gold. The team shared this information with its Varanasi team, which intercepted the two alleged carriers leading to the further seizure of 8.7 kg of smuggled gold on October 31. The DRI Goa unit had also contributed to the operation.

In all, DRI nabbed 11 accused persons in October who allegedly covered all aspects of the gold smuggling syndicate as they played roles of being carriers /passengers, handlers and final recipients of the smuggled gold.