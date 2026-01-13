Mumbai: The State Election Commission on Monday barred the state government from releasing the January instalment of the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin’ scheme in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the upcoming municipal elections. SEC bars advance payment under ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme during poll code

The SEC’s clarification came after it received several complaints following media reports saying that BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan had claimed eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive a combined transfer of ₹3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts before Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14. Mahajan termed it a “special gift” from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This prompted the SEC to send a letter to the state chief secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Sunday, seeking a clarification by Monday about whether the government intended to release two months’ instalments together just ahead of the polls.

Responding to the complaints, state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, “We have decided not to allow advance payment. They have given what is due. In addition, the state can’t add new beneficiaries.’’ The SEC clarified in a statement issued on Monday that the regular or pending installments under the scheme may be disbursed, but no advance payments will be allowed during the model code period.

As per these guidelines, development works and welfare schemes that had already commenced before the announcement of elections may continue during the model code period.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women aged 18-65 get a monthly assistance of ₹1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 state assembly elections.

The Opposition had termed Mahajan’s announcement a bid to influence voters ahead of the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations. Sachin Sawant the chief spokesperson of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee said, “The state government was trying to play with feelings of women. They didn’t pay for two months and wanted to trade it with votes. I welcome the steps of the State Election Commission. The ECI must take a lesson from SEC decision.’’

State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar submitted a complaint to the SEC on Saturday, claiming the payment was proposed for January 14, a day before polling, and sought the poll body’s intervention to stop the transfer.