SEC to start preparations for providing OBC quota in local bodies
Mumbai Following Wednesday’s Supreme Court verdict granting 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes in local body elections in Maharashtra, the state election commission has begun preparing for elections in more than 2500 local bodies in the state.
“The Supreme Court has approved the Banthia commission’s report and allowed OBC reservation to be reinstated. All the local bodies that are going for polls will benefit from today’s verdict. Only those local bodies will not be covered under the decision where polling process is already underway,” said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary, state election commission.
“There is a process to allocate the reservation quota. A detailed program will be given to the respective commissioners and collectors after which a public notice will be issued and lots will be drawn for the seats that are going to be reserved for the OBCs. Of them, 50% seats will also be reserved for women,” Kurundkar explained.
The Banthia commission has recommended up to 27% reservation for the OBCs in local bodies but all local bodies will not get straight 27% reservation. The commission has prescribed different percentages of reservation for each and every local body which is based on the population of the community.
“In some local bodies, the commission has recommended no reservation for OBCs while in still others it has recommended one or two seats. It all depends upon the population as there are some districts where the SC, ST population is much higher. The state will not be able to give reservation to the OBCs in the local bodies where SC, STs already have the 50% reservation quota mandated by the Supreme Court,” said the officer.
In many local bodies, the election commission has already completed the process of reserving seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities. “The rest of the seats will have to be taken into account for drawing the lots for OBC quota,” Kurundkar pointed out.
Twenty three of 27 municipal corporations including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, 27 of 36 district councils, around 300 of the 362 nagar panchayats, municipal councils and more than 290 panchayat samitis are scheduled to go to polls later this year.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
