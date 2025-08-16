Security upped at Aarey to curb debris dumping

MUMBAI: The state dairy development department will install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and double the number of security personnel on its land in Aarey Colony, to halt illegal dumping of debris, expanding encroachments, and a suspected increase in slums on its property. Over the years, Aarey Colony has been vulnerable to encroachers and land grab attempts, with unauthorised structures and dumping of debris being used to corner prime property.

The department owns 1,170 acres of land in Aarey Colony, a forested area next to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Over the years, Aarey has been vulnerable to encroachers and land grab attempts, with unauthorised structures and dumping of debris being primary means to corner prime property in this green lung.

Following an assurance given during the monsoon session of the state legislature, dairy development minister Atul Save held a meeting to discuss the challenges to its land, last week. A presentation was made regarding the dumping of debris and an increase in encroachments, with supporting photographs. It showed that soil and stones had been dumped in some parts.

Regarding slums in Aarey Colony, an officer from the dairy development department said, “The last slum survey in Aarey Colony was done in 2005 and it revealed around 6,700 slums. That was two decades ago and we need to find out how many slums are there now. The minister and senior officers discussed this, as well as possible methods to tackle the problem.”

Shrikant Shipurkar, chief executive officer of Aarey Colony, said he had written to the Goregaon police complaining about illegal dumping of debris at several places in Aarey Colony. “In the meeting with minister Atul Save, we informed him about our complaint. Dumping and expansion and encroachments have been observed at various locations and it is difficult to say exactly how much land is involved.”

Shipurkar said the minister had ordered the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the department’s land in Aarey Colony and also directed an increase in the number of security personnel. At present, around 10 security guards work in one shift; we will increase it to 25 in each shift,” said Shipurkar.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who was present at the meeting, said debris is dumped at Aarey Colony as part of land grabbing attempts. “I have presented proof to support this claim to the minister Atul Save. They also show how individuals are using unauthorised structures to further grab the land,” said Somaiya.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector, Aarey police station, Goregaon East, said, “After receiving the letter from the Aarey CEO, we have started patrolling and will take action if someone tries to dump debris.”