NAVI MUMBAI: Monday witnessed a host of nominations being filed by top party leaders in the city with show of strength through massive rallies. BJP’s Ganesh Naik filed his nomination in Airoli, while his younger son, former MLA Sandeep Naik, who recently quit BJP, filed his nomination as NCP (SP) candidate from Belapur. Sena city chief Vijay Chougule to take on BJP’s Ganesh Naik

However, all is not well in the Shiv Sena as top leaders have rebelled in both the constituencies. After its upneta Vijay Nahata quit to contest as an independent in Belapur, city chief Vijay Chougule is set to contest against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in Airoli.

“Everyone has the right to contest in a democracy. The Mahayuti alliance is with me and if some people do not want to support me, it is their call,” said Naik. “I have repeatedly won elections from here irrespective of who stood from the opposition.”

Explaining his decision to contest as an independent, Chougule, who announced that he will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, said, “I have repeatedly said that we cannot campaign for Ganesh Naik who has always been against us and our leader.” Stating that he will not resign from his post, Chougule said, “If the party wants to sack me, it can do so. Why should we be the only ones to follow the alliance discipline?”

Commenting on the rebellion in the party, Shiv Sena city coordinator, Kishore Patkar, said, “We have learned of Chougule’s decision. Our next course of action will depend on what chief minister Eknath Shinde instructs us about Airoli. In Belapur, we are, of course, supporting BJP’s Manda Mhatre, who is our Mahayuti candidate.”

MNS city leader Gajanan Kale also filed his nomination from Belapur while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate MK Madhavi filed from Airoli constituency. In Panvel, three-time MLA Prashant Thakur filed his nomination from the BJP.