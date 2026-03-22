MUMBAI: After the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), the Opposition is demanding action against the “political devotees” of Ashok Kharat – ministers associated with the self-styled godman. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is also demanding that Chakankar, who headed a trust run by Kharat, be made a co-accused in the case, for her proximity to Kharat. Sena ex-minister’s aide on SIT radar, oppn demands action against Mahayuti ministers

Kharat, arrested on March 18 on charges of rape, is known to be close to prominent politicians, businessmen and celebrities in the state. Photos and videos have since surfaced on social media, showing top Mahayuti leaders with the self-styled godman.

Among these is the close aide of a former Shiv Sena minister. Sources said the special investigation team (SIT) probing Kharat is looking into the aide’s deals in Sinnar in Nashik district, from where Kharat hails. The aide allegedly knows Kharat and was involved in property deals in Nashik, particularly in Sinnar.

Also, political sources say it was the former minister who allegedly introduced deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, then chief minister, to Kharat. It was at the minister’s insistence that Shinde visited and worshipped at a temple built by Kharat in Nashik two years ago.

Photographs have since emerged on social media, showing Shinde along with his wife, Lata, and two cabinet ministers – Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Deepak Kesarkar – visiting the temple in Nashik.

Social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat said Kharat is being probed and the government will take appropriate action. “Photographs of Kharat with many prominent leaders have surfaced, but that doesn’t mean those individuals have links with him.”

Opposition offensive

On Saturday, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched an attack on ministers and leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya demanded action against ministers associated with Kharat. The Congress too demanded action against cabinet ministers seen with the self-styled godman.

Uddhav Thackeray slammed the state government over its alleged links with Kharat, who allegedly sexually attacked and exploited several women and used superstitious methods to “resolve” the problems of political leaders.

“Maharashtra has a law against superstition and now we see that those expected to implement it were involved in Ashok Kharat’s superstitious activities. Action against Kharat is not enough; his political devotees too must not be spared,” said Thackeray. Without naming Shinde, he alluded to the photo of him with Kharat in the public domain.

Calling the Kharat episode “Maharashtra’s Epstein Files”, the Sena (UBT) chief warned against attempts to divert attention from the rapidly evolving issue.

Pointing out that photos of several ministers with Kharat have emerged, Aaditya Thackeray added, “The chief minister should conduct an inquiry into these ministers. There are around eight or nine such ministers and all of them should be removed from the cabinet.”

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said Chakankar’s resignation was not enough. The call detail records (CDR) of the ministers and political leaders seen with Kharat should be checked and action should be taken against them. “Kharat amassed massive sums of money and had links with political leaders from the ruling alliance. So there is a possibility the state government will try to bury the matter,” said Wadettiwar.

Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare demanded that Chakankar be made a co-accused in the case against Kharat. “It is a serious matter and, to bring out the truth, Chakankar should be made a co-accused,” said Andhare.

Pawar sends Chakankar’s resignation to CM

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar on Saturday forwarded Chakankar’s resignation to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action. Pawar posted on social media on Saturday, saying, “I have received the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. She has decided to step down from her post in light of the current circumstances and the ongoing inquiry. To ensure that this inquiry is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, I am forwarding her resignation to the Chief Minister for further necessary action.”

Water to Kharat’s trust

It has also emerged that the MVA government in 2020 had approved the allocation of water from the Darna Dam in Nashik to the Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Mirgaon, a trust run by Kharat. A government resolution (GR) was issued on July 31, 2020, underlining the clout Kharat enjoyed with the political leadership of all parties and the state administration.

Water conservation minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday that the dam’s water allocated to Kharat’s trust would be stopped immediately. He said an investigation would determine who had directed the diversion of water for the temple trust in Sinnar.

Asked about the decision being taken during the MVA’s tenure, former chief minister and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he supported the probe, adding, “Let the government find out who took the decision and action should be taken if there was any wrongdoing,” Thackeray told the media.

Meanwhile, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was guardian minister of Nashik earlier, said the officers who took the decision to provide the water may have acted in good faith and were probably not aware of Kharat’s dubious activities.