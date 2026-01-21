Sena (UBT) corporators untraceable amid fight for KDMC mayoral post

THANE: Intense political manoeuvring has begun following the declaration of results of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, with allegations of horse-trading coming to the fore as parties negotiate over the mayor’s post. Of the 11 corporators elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, two are currently untraceable, while the remaining nine have reportedly been moved to undisclosed locations. PTI photo

Speculation is rife that the two missing corporators, identified as Madhur Mhatre and Kirti Dhone, may extend their support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which could help the party secure a clear majority in the KDMC and stake claim to the mayor’s post. In response, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued notices to them warning them of strict disciplinary action, including expulsion from the party.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in Kalyan-Dombivli said they were unable to establish contact with either of them. Adding to the speculation, a photograph recently surfaced showing Mhatre meeting Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde. Subsequently, notices were pasted outside the residences of both corporators by Kalyan Shiv Sena (UBT) president Sharad Patil, who said stringent action would be taken against them.

With the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning nearly equal numbers of seats and being alliance partners, corporators and party workers from both sides have demanded that the mayor’s post be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each.