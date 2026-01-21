Sena (UBT) corporators untraceable amid fight for KDMC mayoral post
THANE: Intense political manoeuvring has begun following the declaration of results of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, with allegations of horse-trading coming to the fore as parties negotiate over the mayor’s post. Of the 11 corporators elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, two are currently untraceable, while the remaining nine have reportedly been moved to undisclosed locations.
Speculation is rife that the two missing corporators, identified as Madhur Mhatre and Kirti Dhone, may extend their support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which could help the party secure a clear majority in the KDMC and stake claim to the mayor’s post. In response, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued notices to them warning them of strict disciplinary action, including expulsion from the party.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in Kalyan-Dombivli said they were unable to establish contact with either of them. Adding to the speculation, a photograph recently surfaced showing Mhatre meeting Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde. Subsequently, notices were pasted outside the residences of both corporators by Kalyan Shiv Sena (UBT) president Sharad Patil, who said stringent action would be taken against them.
With the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning nearly equal numbers of seats and being alliance partners, corporators and party workers from both sides have demanded that the mayor’s post be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each.
In the KDMC elections, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 53 seats, while its alliance partner BJP secured 50 seats, giving the ruling Mahayuti alliance a commanding total of 103 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 11 seats, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) five, Congress two, and the NCP (SP) one.
The KDMC has a total strength of 122 corporators, with 62 required to form a majority. While the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance comfortably crossed this mark, neither party has sufficient numbers independently. To form the civic government on its own the Shiv Sena would require the support of nine additional corporators while the BJP would need 12. This makes the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 11 corporators crucial.
However, reports suggesting that seven Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators are untraceable and allegedly in contact with Shrikant Shinde have further fuelled speculation that the Shiv Sena may be attempting to secure an outright majority and claim the mayor’s post for the full term.
Reacting to the debate over the mayor, Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan, Deepesh Mhatre, told HT, “We contested the election with a clear understanding that the BJP would get the mayor’s post for five years, as it contested fewer seats than the Shiv Sena. Now that the alliance has won a majority, both parties must adhere to coalition dharma. There is no need to resort to buying corporators from other parties.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sharad Patil and newly appointed KDMC group leader Umesh Borgaonkar did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.
