Sena workers refuse to work for Kalyan East BJP MLA’s wife

Mumbai: Upset with alliance partner BJP for naming Sulbha Gaikwad as the Kalyan East candidate for the upcoming assembly polls, Shiv Sena workers have refused to work for her and threatened to field Shiv Sena’s Kalyan city chief Mahesh Gaikwad against her. During the Lok Sabha polls, Sulbha Gaikwad (R) campaigned for the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kalyan Vaishali Darekar (L) who was fighting opposite chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, upsetting many Shiv Sainiks

Sulbha Gaikwad’s husband and sitting MLA from Kalyan East Ganpat Gaikwad had fired at Mahesh Gaikwad – his distant cousin – inside the Ulhasnagar police station in February this year. While Ganpat Gaikwad was subsequently arrested and jailed, during the Lok Sabha polls, Sulbha Gaikwad campaigned for the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kalyan Vaishali Darekar who was fighting opposite chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, upsetting many Shiv Sainiks.

On Monday, a large group of party workers protested against the BJP’s decision to field her from Kalyan East. Mahesh Gaikwad, who was also present at the protest, said, “A total of 19 corporators have opposed the candidature of Sulbha Gaikwad. This is a black day for Kalyan East. There is no development, no vision planning and we are facing severe water shortage.”

The Kalyan city Shiv Sena chief claimed the situation in the constituency would deteriorate if Ganpat Gaikwad or his wife were given another chance.

“Kalyan East is a Shiv Sena forte. We must get the seat,” he said.

Mahesh Gaikwad also alleged that Ganpat Gaikwad had snatched away land from many farmers, and he was shot at by the latter because he opposed such instances.

“We are upset with our leaders for giving the seat to the BJP. We had told chief minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde about it, but they told us to follow alliance dharma,” he said. “But since Ganpat Gaikwad tried to suppress us, we are opposed to his wife’s candidature and will not work for them.”

The protesting Shiv Sainiks demanded that the ticket must instead be given to Mahesh Gaikwad, Nilesh Shinde or Vishal Pavshe.

While Sulbha Gaikwad thanked the party for giving her a ticket, Kalyan BJP chief Nana Suryawanshi said, “We are contesting as Mahayuti. Some workers feel that they must contest elections. They must be angry for not getting a ticket. Their superiors must try to pacify them.”