MUMBAI: A senior citizen in Borivali was died when she was crossing the road after a two-wheeler hit her on Monday. A case is registered against the driver for rash driving and negligence. Senior citizen dies after being hit by bike in Borivali

The victim is identified as Leela Fernandes, 70, a resident of Dahisar West. Police said she left her house to buy bread when, at 9.45am, a two-wheeler hit her. He accused driver fled.

Fernandes’ son Godwin and daughter-in-law Shabana were home at that time. Godwin told the police that at 10am, their domestic worker rushed home to inform them of the accident. The two hurried downstairs to the bakery and found Leela bleeding from her ear as she lay on the street. A concerned biker parked his vehicle near her and helped Godwin carry his mother into an hospital.

She was taken to MM Hospital in IC Colony at Borivali. Doctors said she had severe head injuries and advised the family to move her to Karuna Hospital in Borivali. Around 1pm, Leela succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Godwin registered a police complaint later that day. The MHB Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person. “We have recorded a statement from the son of the deceased and are tracing the driver,” said a police officer.