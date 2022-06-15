Senior citizen peddled drugs to his children’s clients, arrested with MD worth ₹20L
Mumbai: A 62-year-old man was arrested in the Mahim area with synthetic stimulant drug Mephedrone, also known as MD worth ₹20 lakh on Tuesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).
The police claim that the man, identified as Ahmed Mohammed Husen Shaikh, and his family have been involved in supplying drugs for more than a decade in the city. The ANC had earlier arrested the man’s daughter Nazama Shaikh, 40, and son Javed Shaikh, 38 in a separate case with huge quantities of MD and charas worth crores. A month ago, the son was released on bail.
Based on a specific input, officials laid the trap in the Mahim area. After conducting a search operation, the accused was arrested with 110 grams MD worth ₹20 lakh. During interrogation, it was learnt that his son, Javed Shaikh alias Java was arrested by the Worli unit in September 2017 with 1.150 kilograms of charas worth ₹35 lakh.
Further investigation by ANC revealed that Shaikh’s daughter Nazama was also into drug supply and was caught with 2.750 kilograms of charas and 100 grams of MD worth ₹1.25 crore by the Ghatkopar unit in January 2021 and is still behind bars. After both his children went to jail, Shaikh required money and as the senior citizen was not getting a job, he decided to peddle drugs to the same clients his children serviced in the Mahim area, added the officer.
The consumers who used to buy from Nazama and Javed used to visit their residence and Shaikh used to sell them the contraband in small packets, added police inspector Sandeep Kale of Worli Unit. “Shaikh’s drug supplier is based in Mumbai and we are looking for him,” added the officer.
