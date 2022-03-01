Sessions Court rejects Neil Somaiya’s pre-arrest bail plea
Mumbai: Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil, who fears arrest in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case.
Additional Sessions Judge Deepak L Bhagwat rejected the BJP councillor’s plea by pronouncing the operative part of the order, which will be made available later.
Neil had approached the court through advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi and Paavani Chaddha, claiming that several baseless allegations were made against him and he was worried and apprehended that he might be arrested by the state police in some fake case either old or by registering a new First Information Report (FIR).
He had requested the court he should be given at least 72 hours’ notice in advance in case the police intend to arrest and secure his custody. He had claimed that the allegations were made against him out of political vendetta.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on February 15 made the allegations against the BJP leader’s son and demanded that he be arrested for his alleged links to multi-crore fraud at the multi-state scheduled bank.
Raut alleged that BJP corporator Neil Somaiya was the business partner of the prime accused PMC Bank fraud case, Rakesh Wadhwan, a promotor of HDIL, the purported major beneficiary of the fraud.
Raut had alleged that Neil Somaiya was working as a director in the company of the mastermind of the scam and set up several projects worth thousands of crores like Nikon Infra Construction Company.
Kirit Somaiya has denied the allegations and maintained that his son was not at all related to Wadhawan or the multi-crore fraud at PMC Bank.
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has on September 30, 2019, registered an offence in connection with the purported fraud at PMC Bank, a multi-state cooperative bank having 137 branches in six states.
According to the Reserve Bank of India, PMC bank had masked 44 problematic loan accounts involving advances to the tune of ₹7,457.49 crore, most of which went to HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system to ensure the loan accounts were not reflected in the regular bank record and were not visible to external auditors.
The bank had created 21,049 fictitious accounts to ensure its master data tallied with the loan disbursals of ₹7,457.49 crore, RBI had stated in an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court in response to public interest litigation on the fraud.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.