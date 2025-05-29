Mumbai: Seven students from Maharashtra scored 100% in the Common Entrance Test (CET) for management studies (MMS/MBA) according to the results announced on Wednesday. Seven students from Maha scored 100% in MBA CET

The CET identified these top scorers as Harshita Pandey, Pratham Singh, Prateek Mhatre, Mujaid Khan, Archi Bindal, Lakshita Chandalia and Shashvi Shah. The CET did not give any further details.

The state CET cell had organised the entrance exam for MBA courses from April 1-3. Out of the 157,281 students who applied for the MBA CET in Maharashtra, 129,131 appeared for the exam. Last year, 152,911 students registered for MBA CET for the 50,501 available seats for MBA. From them 138,683 appeared for the exam, and only 42,207 got an admission into a University, leaving about 8,000 seats vacant.

After this year’s examination, students were allowed to file objections from April 28-30. The CET received 253 objections across the state, raising doubts about 101 questions. From the complaints, 134 were about logical reasoning, 21 about abstract reasoning, 35 about quantitative aptitude, 35 about verbal ability. The remaining 28 were about various other sections.

Investigations revealed 28 incorrect questions across six sessions. Of these, 10 were from the April 2 morning session, and nine from the April 3 afternoon session.