Several injured after explosion at Bharat Chemicals plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

An explosion took place at the Bharat Chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Several people were reported to be injured in the incident. They were later shifted to the nearby Thunga hospital in the district, the agency said.

The Bharat Chemicals plant is located at the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. Officials were reported to have reached the spot, but are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, ANI said.

