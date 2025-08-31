Shah in Mumbai, meets Mahayuti leaders, visits Lalbaug Ganesh and other pandals in city

MUMBAI: On his visit to Mumbai on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Ganesh Pandals, including the popular Lalbaug Cha Raja, and met the Mahayuti leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly briefed Shah about the Maratha quota agitation launched by Manoj Jarange Patil. Mumbai, Aug 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah in conversation with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on Saturday. (@mieknathshindeX /ANI Photo) (@mieknathshinde)

Shah reached Mumbai late on Friday. On Saturday, he visited Varsha, the official residence of the CM, and sought the blessings of the Ganesh idol there. Sources said Fadnavis also briefed the Union Home Minister about the ongoing Maratha agitation and steps being taken to resolve it. Shah also had separate meetings with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan, and the newly appointed Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam. BJP leaders said he spoke about the state civic polls that are expected to take place towards the end of the year. In a meeting with Shinde, Shah reportedly asked what his view was on the Maratha agitation.

Shah later visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal and other pandals in Bandra and Andheri. He was accompanied by his family, including his wife, Sonal Shah, and son, Jay Shah.

“Just by having darshan of the Raja of Lalbaug in Mumbai, all sorrows are alleviated. People wait the entire year to see this grand form of Ganpati Bappa,” Shah wrote on X.

Later in the day, he also visited Bandra Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal pandal at Bandra, organised by Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai suburbs guardian minister, and Shri Mogreshwar Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal of the local Gujarati community in Andheri East.