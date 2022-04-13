Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP’s bidding.
On Tuesday, Thackeray had reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. He said this was a "social issue and not a religious issue", and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
Thackeray had been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids. He had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.
Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also, said that the MNS supremo “must not be given so much importance".
Pawar said, "Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance when the right time comes, I'll surely answer to it, I have the answer for every question."
Underlining the ongoing “loudspeaker controversy” heated up in Maharashtra, Pawar said the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home minister Dilip Walse Patil about it.
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
Why states don’t go bust despite fiscal indiscipline
When I was finance secretary of Punjab, a system was introduced under which the state's cabinet was apprised of the poor state of state finances, every quarter. The note for the cabinet invariably concluded with a warning that the government is on the verge of bankruptcy. Let us examine this in the specific context of Punjab. The titled question, why states don't go bust, remains unanswered. Most of the states, including Punjab, followed suit.
Satyendar Jain vs Manoj Tiwari after BJP MP entered Delhi Jal Board reservoir
A war of words has broken out between Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain following the former's recent visit to the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB's) Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR). Jain on Wednesday alleged that Tiwari forcefully entered the reservoir. Jain said if Tiwari wanted to visit, he could have asked the government and alleged that the BJP leader wanted to create a ruckus.
ED attaches properties of NCP's Nawab Malik, family in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharastra cabinet minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include Goawala Compound in Kurla (West), a commercial unit at Kurla West in Mumbai, three flats at Kurla West and two residential flats at Bandra West in Mumbai.
Bengaluru Airport announces winners of BIAL Genie Hackathon
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR Airport) today announced the winners of the 'BIAL Genie Hackathon,' which was held in collaboration with Microsoft. Over 11,500 teams from across India comprised of developers and data scientists competed in this challenge to create innovative solutions using Microsoft Azure services. The hackathon aimed to discover innovations and solutions that will improve the overall passenger experience at BLR Airport.
