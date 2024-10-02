Menu Explore
Sharad Pawar's NCP leads march against Maharashtra government policies

ByFaisal Malik
Oct 02, 2024 02:03 PM IST

The procession, which coincided with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, began at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, staged a long march in Mumbai on Wednesday to protest against the policies of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The procession, which coincided with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, began at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya and concluded at the Lal Bahadur Shastri statue near Gateway of India.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.(Kunal Patil/HT File Photo)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.(Kunal Patil/HT File Photo)

Prominent NCP (SP) leaders, including Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Rohini Khadse and Rakhi Jadhav, participated in the demonstration.

The protest followed the launch of a campaign called "Hakk Magtoy Maharashtra" (Maharashtra Demands Its Rights) by state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil. Citizens can join the initiative by giving a missed call to 7030120012 or registering on the campaign's website, which provides information on various state issues including the economy, agriculture, social justice, youth affairs, women's rights, crime and education.

Patil criticised the current political landscape, stating, "Maharashtra is a state that has made even the Delhi throne kneel. The history of governance in this country has never progressed without Maharashtra's involvement. However, since 2014, due to the Modi government at the Centre and the 'unconstitutional' Mahayuti government in the state for the past two and a half years, the state's glorious legacy has been undermined."

He emphasised the need to revive the progressive ideals inspired by historical figures such as Shivaji, Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. "We have also prepared a 'chargesheet' against the Mahayuti government's misgovernance," Patil added.

As part of the campaign, a song titled "Hakk Magtoy Maharashtra" was released, aiming to capture the public's dissatisfaction with the current administration.

