Shifting of Mumbai airport HQs unfair, says Sena, Cong; Adani denies, calls it rumour

Maharashtra’s ruling parties Shiv Sena and Congress on Tuesday criticised Adani Group’s rumoured decision to move Mumbai Airport’s headquarters from the city to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies have called the alleged move an attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai. Adani Group, however, has denied shifting the headquarters and called it a “rumour”.

Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Vinayak Raut said that the party will not tolerate the attempt to reduce the importance of Mumbai and added that the city airport’s headquarters must remain in the financial capital. Congress alleged that the shifting of the Adani office to Gujarat is indicative of the Modi government, which has shifted many prime projects from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that dandiya played as part of the flash mob at the Mumbai airport recently and the shifting of the office of Adani is a clear message to the people in Maharashtra. “The Modi government has shifted many key projects including International Financial Services Centre, coastal police institute, offices of RBI and Air India, to Gujarat from Maharashtra. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has also planned to set up an alternative film city in Uttar Pradesh. This is a systematic attempt of reducing the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.

Sawant said that this has never been the culture of Congress as it never had extended the discriminating treatment to any of the states. “We have headquarters of many companies here in Maharashtra. Industrialists have been living in the state for years and they have become part and parcel of the state culture. This type of bias was never witnessed in the state,” he said.

Sena’s Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut said, “The moving of the headquarters is an extremely condemnable matter. This is yet another attempt to reduce Mumbai’s importance and give Ahmedabad more prominence. Instead, they must give Ahmedabad its own identity and not steal from here. This is happening through the Centre, but Shiv Sena will not tolerate this. The party will remain aggressive to keep Mumbai airports’ head office in the city itself.”

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd took charge of the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) a few days back from GVK Group. The company in a tweet through its official handle stated, “In light of rumours that the Mumbai Airport HQ will be moving to Ahmedabad, we unambiguously state that both MIAL and NMIAL Airports will remain headquartered in Mumbai. We reiterate our commitment to make Mumbai proud and create thousands of jobs through our airport ecosystem (sic)”.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it is up to the company to decide where they want to set up its headquarters. Mumbai airport and its office are not moving anywhere. “Neither Mumbai airport can be shifted, nor its office. The headquarters of a company can be set up anywhere in the country. Even the headquarters of GVK was not in Mumbai. It is the prerogative of the company to decide,” said Nawab Malik, national spokesperson and minority affairs minister.