Shinde faction to demand Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

Mumbai: MLAs of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde will meet Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the legislative assembly, at 10 am on Monday and ask him to hand over the Shiv Sena’s Vidhan Bhavan legislative party office to them.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar said, “After the Election Commission’s order, we are the Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow symbol has been given to us. We have 40 MLAs. All our MLAs present in Mumbai have been told to gather at Balasaheb Bhavan, our party office at Nariman Point. Thereafter, our MLAs will go to the Speaker and ask for possession of the Shiv Sena office.”

The Vidhan Bhavan office of the Shiv Sena was sealed after the split in the original party, but Shinde had asked for it to be opened, as employees there would have lost their jobs.

Arvind Sawant, MP of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said, “We are moving the Supreme Court against the EC order, and we want status quo to be maintained (on the party names and symbols earlier given to both factions by the EC).”

The Mumbai police have maintained adequate bandobast in the state legislature area to avoid a skirmish.