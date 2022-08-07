Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. Both are expected to meet top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to finalise a power-sharing formula and a date for cabinet expansion. This is Shinde’s seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30.
“There is no issue or difficulty in the expansion of the state cabinet. Why next week, it will happen soon,” he told reporters in Delhi.
The trip is significant in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing on a clutch of petitions on Monday over a split in Shiv Sena, disqualification of the rebel MLAs, and fall of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.
Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
“They are expected to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. We are expecting a decision on the cabinet expansion soon,” an MLA from the Shinde faction said.
Shinde, however, said, ‘I have come to attend the third meeting of the national committee on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting.”
On Friday evening, both leaders had a one-on-one meeting at Fadnavis’s residence in Mumbai.
Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar. Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees. The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order.
Single payment window in place at Ludhiana MC suvidha kendras, token system in offing
In a move aimed at doing away with public harassment and the time-consuming process of making payments, the municipal corporation has implemented a single-window system in its suvidha kendras and the official website for payment of dues. The authorities are now working to introduce a digital token system at the MC suvidha kendras, under which screens will also be installed and tokens will be given to visitors with an aim to avoid long queues.
Mapping Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim
Mumbai/Alibag: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for nearly 10 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office and recorded her statement in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to a redevelopment project in Patra Chawl, Goregaon. According to the ED, Raut's “front man” Pravin Raut received money from HDIL, a construction company, some of which was reportedly transferred to Varsha Raut.
Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking
A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals and the wildlife department. The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.
