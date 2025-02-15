Shinde muscles in on Mahajan’s turf, holds Kumbh meet in Nashik

MUMBAI: At first glance, it was just a routine check on the Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik. But beneath the surface was a deputy chief minister trying to reclaim ground in a losing power struggle within the Mahayuti government. Nashik, India - July 13, 2015 : A police constable keeps a close watch as devotees take bath at Ram Kund on the eve of the flag hoisting of Kumbh Mela at in Nashik, India, on Monday, July 13, 2015. (Photo by Arijit Sen/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The meeting, to review preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027, was convened by Eknath Shinde at the district collector’s office, during a day-long tour of Nashik on Friday. Shinde, who is also Shiv Sena chief, was trying to flex his muscle in the midst of a standoff over the guardian minister’s position for the district, and the sharing of power between the BJP and Sena in general.

Shinde’s meeting was clearly aimed at muscling in on BJP minister Girish Mahajan’s turf as his appointment as guardian minister of Nashik has remained in limbo ever since the Sena staked its claim to the position. Not surprisingly, Mahajan was not present at Shinde’s meeting on Friday. He also skipped a meeting convened by minister Dadaji Bhuse this month.

The meeting convened by Shinde was also superfluous as a review meeting for the Kumbh had already been held by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai just last month, and another by Mahajan in Nashik this month. Mahajan, also state water resources minister, has been appointed to head the Kumbh project, which has a huge budget funded by the state and central governments.

Shinde has been sulking ever since he was denied the chief minister’s position after the state assembly elections in November last year. After the BJP-led Mahayuti government took charge, Shinde and his party have been unhappy over several issues such as their projects being stalled, inquiries being announced against projects cleared by Shinde when he was at the helm of the previous Mahayuti government, interference in ministries controlled by the Sena, and the guardian ministership of Nashik and Raigad districts.

Neither the BJP nor the Sena is willing to budge on the guardian ministership of Nashik. “Against this backdrop, the meeting convened by Shinde was a clear attempt at one-upmanship. By holding a public rally in the city, he has sent out a clear message ahead of the local body elections,” said a Sena leader.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stayed the appointment of Girish Mahajan and Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts, respectively, on January 18, following fierce pushback from Shinde. Fadnavis has not conceded the demand and, for the last month, has kept the Sena guessing on his next move.

Asked about the cold war between the two parties, the Sena’s Sampark Pramukh of North Maharashtra, Bhausaheb Chaudhari said, “Shindesaheb wanted to review preparation for the Kumbh as many projects relate to departments that he heads – urban development and housing. By holding a review meeting, the leaders want to avoid lapses in management witnessed at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh,” Chaudhari said. He added that the decision on the guardian ministership will be taken by Fadnavis and the two deputy chief ministers.

Mahajan, for his part, claimed he was invited for Shinde’s meeting but could not attend owing to a pre-scheduled meeting. “It is obvious that Shinde saheb convened a meeting during his Nashik tour as it is the combined responsibility of all the ruling parties. I could not attend the meeting despite being invited as I was busy with preparations for the chief minister’s visit to Jalgaon. There is no need to read anything into it.”