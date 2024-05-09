Eknath Shinde rushes to Nashik to sort out differences in Mahayuti

MUMBAI: For chief minister Eknath Shinde, the problems surfacing in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency continue apace. The infighting in the Shiv Sena and differences with alliance partners like the NCP have affected the poll campaign of candidate and sitting MP Hemant Godse, forcing Shinde to go to Nashik on Wednesday. The chief minister held a meeting with local party leaders and tried to pacify them and bring the campaign back on track. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The chief minister held a meeting with local party leaders and tried to pacify them and bring the campaign back on track. In a bid to prevent more damage to the party’s prospects, Godse too met NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal on the insistence of Shinde and requested him to support his campaign.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Godse belongs to the Maratha community and Bhujbal has influence over OBC voters. Bhujbal told Godse he would support him. “Whenever you call me for a campaign meeting, I will be there,” he said.

The Nashik Lok Sabha seat has been a bone of contention in the Mahayuti, as the BJP opposed Godse’s candidature and attempted to hand over the seat to the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal had expressed a desire to contest from Nashik and also hinted that the BJP high command wanted him to contest the seat on the criterion of “winnability”. Shinde, reluctant to let go, held long deliberations with his allies and finally succeeded in retaining the seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Rajabhau Waje from Nashik.

Shiv Sena district chief Ajay Boraste, who was also eyeing the Nashik constituency, was unhappy with Godse’s renomination, and his supporters kept their distance from the campaign. The Sena’s alliance partners, the BJP and the NCP, also stayed away even as Godse launched his campaign. With a mere 12 days in hand for campaigning, Godse requested Shinde’s intervention. Shinde reached Nashik on Wednesday afternoon to resolve the issues.

In the course of his visit, the chief minister also managed to convince a Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel, Vijay Karanjkar, to withdraw from the fray, as he would have eaten into the votes of both the rival candidates. Boraste was also pacified with multiple assurances during the meeting on Wednesday. Shinde lauded Karanjkar and Boraste at the meeting, saying, “Now Vijay Karanjkar, along with his supporters, has joined us and strengthened our party. Ajay Boraste and Karanjkar have the capacity to ensure the victory of MP Godse.”