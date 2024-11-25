Mumbai: Following the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s resounding performance in the assembly polls and an eye on pending civic polls, the party is hoping to poach several former corporators in the Mumbai metropolitan region from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the coming weeks. Shinde Sena hopes to poach former corporators from Sena (UBT)

Elections to civic bodies including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are likely to be held in February-March next year, once the supreme court disposes pleas pertaining to the number of seats in respective corporations. During its tenure in power in the state, the MVA had increased the number of seats in the BMC from 227 to 235. The Mahayuti government brought it back to 227 and challenged the earlier hike in court, along with the process of ward formation. Similar pleas pertaining to other corporations are pending with the supreme court.

At least 20-30 former corporators who are currently with Shiv Sena (UBT) are waiting to jump ship to the Eknath Shinde-led party, said Shiv Sena sources. “48 out of the 82 corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) have already joined us and many more are waiting to join us. Not many want to stay with the Uddhav Thackeray group owing to its poor performance in the polls,” said Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre, one of the party coordinators tasked with recruiting former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Some Shiv Sena (UBT) members who have been in touch with us were waiting for the assembly poll results,” said Shiv Sena deputy leader Kiran Pawaskar. Now that the results have proved Shinde’s mettle as a leader, they are keen to jump ship, he said, adding, “Shiv Sena (UBT) found it really difficult to put up good candidates in the assembly poll. it will be further affected when more members join us.”

The move is part of the BJP and the Shiv Sena’s plan to dismantle the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, said Shiv Sena sources.

But a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary accused Shinde of using the police, revenue officials and civic machinery to poach members from Shiv Sena (UBT). “Shinde and his men have already taken control of the Thane and Kalyan corporations and they will spread their net more now. He and BJP will also act with great hast to poach our members before the civic polls,” the functionary said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant alleged that the supreme court was helping the Shiv Sena and BJP poach their members. “The supreme court has approved their defection. This is a violation of the Constitution. Only those loyal to Uddhavji will remain with us,” he said.