Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday questioned if Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray trusts Mumbai police after visuals of private security guards deployed at his residence Matoshree were aired by Marathi news channels. Shiv Sena attacks Uddhav over pvt security guards at Matoshree

“If private security guards have been deployed for Thackeray’s protection, it would mean he doesn’t trust Mumbai police,” Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale told reporters. Thackeray has been provided Z-plus security cover by Mumbai police owing to threat perceptions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokespersons refused to comment on the issue while a senior leader said they had noticed private security guards at Matoshree but were not aware about who had sent them.

“A meeting was held recently to review the security cover provided to various persons, but there was no decision on reducing security cover, including for the Thackerays,” said a senior police officer.

The Thackerays are no strangers to threats. The late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray often received threats following which he was given Z-plus security. The same was extended to Uddhav Thackeray who headed the party after his demise and became the chief minister in November 2019.