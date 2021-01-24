IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai

The nine-feet bronze statue is the first of the Sena supremo in the city, where he established his political party and shaped his political life
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday unveiled a statue of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray on his 95th birth anniversary, in Colaba, in presence of his family members and senior political leaders cutting across party lines. For the first time, since the formation of the three-party coalition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, top state politicians CM Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray came together to unveil the statue. No speeches were given at the function as it included the only unveiling of the statue.

The nine-feet bronze statue is the first of the Sena supremo in the city, where he established his political party and shaped his political life.

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue inaugurated in Colaba on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue inaugurated in Colaba on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Chief Minister Thackeray called it an “unforgettable” moment of his life, while Aaditya Thackeray, minister and grandson of Bal Thackeray termed it an “emotional” moment.

Read more:PM Modi pays tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary

“There is a memorable moment in my life. Everyone knows that the Shiv Sena supremo was a great leader of the country and his thoughts will continue to guide us in future also. Throughout his career, he had close ties with many political leaders. I am happy that the senior leaders of all political parties came together today keeping aside the political differences,” said Uddhav while speaking to media persons after the function.

The programme brought leaders from opposite sides from the political divide on one stage, including NCP chief Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief and Uddhav Thackeray’s cousin Raj Thackeray, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was not present at the programme.

The body language of the estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj seemed cordial, as the two brothers were seen discussing the details of the statue that stood atop a 14-feet pedestal. Raj, who arrived first at the venue in south Mumbai, left after the inauguration. Fadnavis was also seen exchanging a few words with Pawar at the event.

Aaditya, speaking to reporters after the programme, said, “This is an emotional moment for me. My grandfather Hindu Hridaysamrat Shiv Sena pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray had so much love for Mumbai and seeing the sea of people who have gathered here is special. This is his first statue in Mumbai.”

On the leaders from other political parties gracing the event, Aaditya said that Bal Thackeray “treasured” his friendship, therefore, all leaders had come to the programme forgetting political divide. Leaders including NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress’s Aslam Shaikh, BJP’s Pravin Darekar, MNS’s Amit Thackeray and others were present at the event.

The statue stands on a 14-foot pedestal which has two-feet landscaping and has been installed at a traffic island at Colaba. Thackeray’s statue also bears the famous opening lines of his speeches “Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavano, bhaginino ani matano (All my Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers gathered here)” inscribed in golden colour at the bottom of the statue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward had 13 deaths so far here. However, there was not a single death after June. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward had 13 deaths so far here. However, there was not a single death after June. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The Indira Nagar area of Turbhe ward has become the first in Navi Mumbai to become Covid-19 free
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A health worker takes a swab sample in Thane. For the first time since the vaccination drive began in Thane, the number of immunisations crossed 102 % on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has recorded just a single Covid death in the last 24 days while the daily case count has reduced drastically
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
A statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba on his 95th birth anniversary in the presence of leaders of various parties , including his son and CM Uddhav Thackeray, nephew and MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The nine-feet bronze statue is the first of the Sena supremo in the city, where he established his political party and shaped his political life
READ FULL STORY
Close
By the end of August last year, 22 graduates had lost their job offers at IIT-B. (HT File)
By the end of August last year, 22 graduates had lost their job offers at IIT-B. (HT File)
mumbai news

Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Sumit (name changed), a mechanical engineer who graduated last year with a dual degree from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), has been looking for a job on social media since August 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Mumbai now has a total of 2.65 lakh vaccine vials, having received another 1.25 lakh vaccine vials on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused Salman Usman Pathan supplied mephedrone (MD) in south Mumbai and operated from Parel and Dongri areas, said an NCB officer. (Pic for representation)
The accused Salman Usman Pathan supplied mephedrone (MD) in south Mumbai and operated from Parel and Dongri areas, said an NCB officer. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Fourth member of south Mumbai drug cartel held

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 AM IST
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that this was the first time that a drug laboratory was busted in south Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, a few vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Rajawadi Hospitals (in pic), recorded turnouts of more than 100% of the daily target. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
On Friday, a few vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Rajawadi Hospitals (in pic), recorded turnouts of more than 100% of the daily target. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Rise in turnout prompts Mumbai civic body to increase vaccination units

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:34 AM IST
BMC has been conducting the mass immunization programme in the city through 10 vaccination centres that have 31 units among them
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ICAR-NIHSAD has confirmed bird flu deaths in poultry birds in eleven districts till date. The state has culled and destroyed a total 39,483 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed so far. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
The ICAR-NIHSAD has confirmed bird flu deaths in poultry birds in eleven districts till date. The state has culled and destroyed a total 39,483 poultry birds, 8 ducks, 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed so far. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

921 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 15,445

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The bird death count is on the rise in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Bhiwandi man critical after he gets shot at over parking

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Bhiwandi taluka police on Saturday booked a man for firing at a 34-year-old man after the victim refused to give him space for parking his bike
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jeweller will be produced in court on Sunday. (Pic for representation)
The jeweller will be produced in court on Sunday. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

NCB arrests Bhiwandi jeweller for financing production of MD

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
NCB has found a recent transaction of around 20 lakh transferred by the jeweller to a man arrested in drug case. There are several other transactions between them, which are being verified, Wankhede added
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers gather at a ground in Nashik before heading towards Mumbai. (Ravindra Rajput/HT)
Farmers gather at a ground in Nashik before heading towards Mumbai. (Ravindra Rajput/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Farmers start vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Organisers said about 15,000 farmers began the vehicle march from Golf Club Maidan in Nashik in tempos, pick-up trucks and other vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
To collate the information of criminals, all the 95 police stations across Mumbai are also preparing a list of the top 25 criminals in their records, such as regular trouble makers, hard core criminals or local goons. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
To collate the information of criminals, all the 95 police stations across Mumbai are also preparing a list of the top 25 criminals in their records, such as regular trouble makers, hard core criminals or local goons. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
mumbai news

11,500 offenders in Mumbai pledge to not commit crimes

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The police are making the criminals sign legal bonds under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), pledging that they would not indulge in any criminal activity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres, discuss what they are dealing with and resolve them. (HT file Photo)
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres, discuss what they are dealing with and resolve them. (HT file Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil to hold statewide tour to expand party

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
In the first phase, Patil will be covering 82 assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra and by travelling around 3,000-km in 17 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota, which will be conducted on March 5. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in as per the vacant seats in schools, across the state. (Pic for representation)
This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota, which will be conducted on March 5. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in as per the vacant seats in schools, across the state. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Maharashtra education department announces RTE schedule, registrations open from Feb 9

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:09 AM IST
While the registration process shall continue until February 26, 2021, selected candidates have to submit their documents between March 9 to 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A total of 24,282 healthcare workers (HCWs) in 290 centres across the state were inoculated on the fifth day of the drive, leading to its highest turnout of 83%
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP