Shiv Sena leader shooting: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, his two accomplices arrested

Thane: The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar on Saturday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and two of his accomplices in connection with the shooting of Kalyan Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief Mahesh Gaikwad and local leader Rahul Patil inside the police station, officials said. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad (left) andShiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad (File (HT Marathi))

Police said the accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act. They were brought to the Kalwa police station for medical check-ups, said police, adding that the investigation will be carried out by the crime branch of Thane police.

A total of five accused have been booked in connection with the shooting incident, said police.

The arrested accused, apart from Ganpat, have been identified as Harshal Kene and Sandeep Saravankar. All three will be produced in Thane court by afternoon. His son Vaibhav Gaikwad, who has also been booked, is absconding, police said.

Thane Police said that on Friday, Ganpath’s son Vaibhav had come to the Hill Line police station along with his party workers to file a complaint in a land-related matter which has been going on for over a month. At the same time, Mahesh, Patil and one Chainu Jadhav also reached the police station with their supporters. Later, Ganpat also came to the police station with his supporters.

According to additional commissioner of police (ACP) Dattatreya Shinde, the BJP MLA fired at Mahesh inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, injuring him and his associate.

The incident took place following an argument between the BJP MLA and the Shiv Sena leader inside the police station in the presence of senior inspector Anil Jagtap .

All of them were seated inside the senior police inspector’s chamber. The incident took place when Jagtap went outside to handle the crowd creating a ruckus, the ACP said. At the same time, the two parties engaged in an argument and Ganpat and Kene suddenly started firing on Mahesh and Patil, he added.

Mahesh and one of his associates sustained injuries from five bullets. The Shiv Sena leader has been critically injured in the incident and is under medical supervision at Thane’s Jupiter Hospital, police said.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Ganpat said he fired at Mahesh because his son was being beaten. He also hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of trying to create a ‘kingdom of criminals’ in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.